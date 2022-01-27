We could talk about yet another cold and dry day we shivered to on Wednesday, but they are a dime a dozen this month. Anyway, all the talk is about the late week coastal storm that is likely to bring snow and wind along its path. However, that path looks to be far enough offshore to spare most of our area any impactful snow, with just light accumulations if any for most of eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey. It's a different story closer to the New Jersey and Delaware coasts closer to the storm track, and the shore is indeed the best place to go for the highest chances of more than 6 inches of snow from this event. Well actually, the best place is New England, with parts of that region in line for more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions. For snow lovers, it hasn't been our winter here locally, and we'll likely be on the outside looking in for yet another January winter storm later Friday into Saturday. Outside of some light snow Friday into early Saturday, it's otherwise cold and quiet through Sunday with a moderating trend next week.
THURSDAY
It's another quiet day, the calm before the storm, although it looks like we won't get much from a strong ocean storm late in the week that will mostly stay to our east. Expect bitter cold sunshine to start the day, which will gradually mix with some clouds as the day progresses. Highs won't be quite as cold as Wednesday, inching up to near 30 degrees by afternoon.
FRIDAY
An approaching cold front will lead to a mainly cloudy and cold Friday, with highs around freezing. And that cold front will spark a little occasional light snow at times, which may coat the ground in spots. Any snow will be light and scattered, and not directly associated with our coastal storm, which won't get cranking until Friday night.
FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY
Here's the window for the biggest impacts, if any, from our offshore coastal storm. Because it is remaining farther off the coast, so too will the worst impacts in terms of snow and wind. New Jersey and Delaware, specifically the coast, will still stand the chance of some sizable snows. But the farther north and west you travel, the less snow you'll see. And for most of our area, it's a coating to an inch or two at most. It will be windy with the offshore storm, but any snow looks light west of the Delaware River into Pennsylvania, with amounts sharply increasing the farther east you travel closer to the coast. Highs on Saturday will only be in the low 20s, with gusty winds making it feel much colder. Any light snow should be mostly in the morning, with some drying in the afternoon.
SUNDAY
It will be a partly sunny, brisk, and cold end to the weekend with highs in the mid 20s and a chilly northwest breeze still lingering. However, the cold will start to ease next week as February begins, with a bona fide thaw likely the second half of the week.