Below normal temperatures will continue through the middle of the week ahead, with a string of partly to occasionally mostly sunny days and high temperatures really getting no warmer than 40 degrees through the astronomical start of the winter season on Wednesday. Overnight lows will likewise be cold, generally in the low to mid 20s. Breezes should at least lighten up some as we move through the first half of the week. Then our attention will turn to what will in all likelihood be a significant storm late next week. Forecast model guidance continues to bring this more into focus as the trend is towards a more wet and warmer inland track in most of the models. The airmass is complex , so there is still an outside chance of a colder solution if the high pressure bringing in colder air strengthens and the models shift the track back eastward or a secondary low develops. However, with Friday serving as a day off for most as the Christmas holiday, Thursday night / Friday will be a big travel day, and winter weather will not be too far away to our west and north. Regardless of what happens though, a strong temperature drop will follow of the wake of this storm, causing next weekend itself to up being one of the coldest holiday weekends in quite a while!
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY and TONIGHT
While areas in the Delaware Valley and south and east of Philly will tend to see more sun this afternoon, the Lehigh Valley will see nothing worse that partly cloudy skies. The Poconos and northeast PA will see more in the way of clouds with nothing more than a stray flake or two. Across the region it stays breezy, causing our high in the mid 30s to feel more like it's in the mid to upper 20s throughout a good chunk of the day. Remember that Hanukkah begins at sundown.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Weather in a word next week: chilly. High temperatures will go up just a tad compared to Sunday, but the numbers are still likely only in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. For comparison, our average high for the week before Christmas should be in the low 40s. It does look mainly dry for the first half of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday. While the high temperatures go up a few degrees moving through the first half of the week, the overnight low temperatures actually get colder thanks to high pressure settling overhead leading to clearer skies at night and lighter winds. Lows should be back closer to 20 degrees for both Monday night and Tuesday night. Winter officially begins at 4:48pm on Wednesday evening, the winter solstice. It's also the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The pattern continues to suggest a fairly potent storm system later this week Thursday into Friday. But the devil is in the details, and specifically, the track this storm will take. The trend is looking less likely that it could be a big snowmaker, though anyone with travel plans Thursday night to Friday need to stay aware of the situation, as winter weather will be close by. At this point, the most likely scenario is our storm starts out as a mix Thursday before changing to rain later in the day and at night. The rain could be moderate to heaving into the first part of Friday before an arctic front comes blasting through later in the day. This would change the rain back to a brief period of snow before ending. Depending on how inland the storm goes, we could see a case where warm air floods in Thursday night, causing Thursday's temperature actually slowly climbs through the 40s overnight into Friday morning. Friday then may be a case where the high temperature occurs in the morning and then temperatures come crashing down like a rock in the afternoon as we get behind that arctic cold front. The forecast picture should hopefully be more clear in the next few days, though not as likely any more, a colder solution is still possible. Regardless, the holiday weekend next weekend looks like one of the coldest holiday weekends we’ve had in quite awhile!
