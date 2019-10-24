TODAY: Plenty of sunshine with a mild and pleasant afternoon. High: 68
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 42
FRIDAY: Some sun followed by clouds. High: 67 Low: 44
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
High pressure moved into Virginia last night giving us clear skies and gradually diminishing winds. The clear sky, light winds, and dry air all set the stage for a seasonably chilly overnight as low temperatures dipped into the mid and upper 30s. High pressure will remain in control for today moving east of the Delmarva by day's end. We can expect another dry and mostly sunny day with a mild and pleasant afternoon. Thanks to more of a southwesterly wind flow, afternoon high temperatures today should get a little warmer compared to Wednesday, reaching the upper 60s. Tonight should start with ample clear sky, but late overnight we can expect some high clouds to be on the increase. It will remain dry however tonight with low temperatures dropping into the low 40s.
Friday will likely feature a little more cloud cover compared to Wednesday and Thursday, but still some decent sunny breaks, as high pressure moves further away offshore, and a dying cold front and upper level trough approach from the Great Lakes. These features may spark a sprinkle late in the day Friday or early Friday night, mainly in the northern Poconos or far northern New Jersey, but pretty much everyone should stay dry meaning trick-or-treat festivities should have no weather issues. Friday's high temperatures should remain pleasant in the mid to upper 60s as we retain a bit of a southwesterly wind flow. High pressure will briefly return to our north overnight Friday clearing our skies as lows settle back into the mid 40s.
The weekend looks sort of similar to last weekend with Saturday likely being the better day for outdoor plans while Sunday is wetter. We continue to think an area of low pressure will originate around the western Gulf Coast early Saturday and track northward into the Midwest and eastern Great Lakes by Sunday. High pressure initially to our north Saturday should help keep things dry for much of the day with just increasing clouds expected, and cooler high temperatures back in the low 60s. As the aforementioned low pressure system moves further north, we may see a late-day shower Saturday, south and west of the Lehigh Valley, but it likely won't be until overnight Saturday that a steadier and heavier rain moves in. This steadier and heavier rain should stay with us through at least early afternoon Sunday, before gradually tapering back to just a few showers later afternoon into the evening as the low pressure system moves further north into New England. Even with all the clouds and rain Sunday, high temperatures are still expected to reach the mid 60s thanks to a warm sector pushing into our region on a southerly wind flow. At this time it appears much of the area can expect between 0.50” to 1.00” of total rainfall with isolated higher amounts.
High pressure is expected to return for Monday helping to dry things out and lead to a return to some sunshine. High temperatures should warm back into the pleasant mid to upper 60s. Thanks to a progressive weather pattern now unfolding across the region, yet another cold front may move in Monday night into Tuesday bringing another chance of rain. High temperatures Tuesday are expected to get a little cooler topping out in the low 60s. There may be additional storm systems moving in mid to late next week right around the time of Halloween, but high uncertainly remains with that part of the forecast, so keep checking back for updates over the next several days.
Have a great and safe Thursday and remainder of the week!