DEZ001>004-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012>027-PAZ054-055-060>062-070-071-101>106-030515- Tropical Storm Isaias Local Statement Advisory Number 23 National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ AL092020 514 PM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020 This product covers NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND **Isaias Moving up the East Coast** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Caroline, Cecil, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Delaware, Delaware Beaches, Eastern Monmouth, Eastern Montgomery, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Inland Sussex, Kent, Kent MD, Lower Bucks, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, New Castle, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Philadelphia, Queen Annes, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Talbot, and Western Monmouth * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Caroline, Cecil, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Delaware, Delaware Beaches, Eastern Monmouth, Eastern Montgomery, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Inland Sussex, Kent, Kent MD, Lower Bucks, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, New Castle, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Philadelphia, Queen Annes, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Talbot, and Western Monmouth * STORM INFORMATION: - About 850 miles south-southwest of Atlantic City NJ or about 820 miles south-southwest of Dover DE - 27.8N 79.8W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northwest or 345 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Isaias is currently just east of the central Florida coast. This storm is expected to continue northward very near the east coast. It may move inland south of our region. The main impacts within our region are expected starting Monday night and continuing through Wednesday morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across Northern Delmarva, western New Jersey, and much of southeastern Pennsylvania. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across The coastal areas of New Jersey and Delaware. * WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across coastal Delaware and coastal New Jersey. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across northeastern Maryland, northern and central Delaware, the rest of New Jersey, and southeastern Pennsylvania. * SURGE: Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across northeastern Chesapeake Bay, Delaware Bay, tidal Delaware River, and the New Jersey and Delaware coast. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ around 11 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant. $$