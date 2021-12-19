After Saturday’s gloomy, raw, and damp day, we salvaged a dry and improved second half of the weekend, all-be-it a bit on the chilly side along with some gusty winds. Sunday started cloudy but gradually featured more sunshine breaking through the clouds as the day wore on. You definitely needed those winter coats however as you headed out and about because temperatures were pretty steady in the mid to upper 30s throughout much of the day, and with winds gusting between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour throughout much of the day, wind chills were below freezing all day long. High pressure will build in to start the new week leading to more dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine and close to seasonable temperatures. As we continue through the week, our weather looks to remain quiet and mainly dry with temperatures continuing to stay fairly close to where they should be for this time of the year. We might see a brief return to some slightly milder air right around Christmas along with a slight chance for some rain and snow showers. No significant storm systems however appear to be heading our way anytime soon. Those chances for a white Christmas are certainly looking slim to none at this point.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure will gradually build in from our west tonight allowing winds to really lighten up and skies to turn out clear. The clear sky, light winds, and chillier air that has settled back into the region will all set the stage for a cold night tonight. Look for overnight lows to drop down into the lower 20s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure will move overtop of the region for the very beginning of the week leading to a decent amount of sunshine and light winds. With that high pressure system originating from Canada and a dip in the jet stream overhead, we can expect high temperatures to remain seasonably chilly Monday in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. On Tuesday the high pressure system shifts a little further south and east allowing our wind flow to become more southwesterly. This should aid in warming high temperatures a little back into the low to mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY
An area of low pressure looks to track well to our south and east for Wednesday moving off the North Carolina Coast. At the same time, an upper level trough will be digging in from the north and west. No precipitation is expected across the region with this setup, however, just a bit more cloud cover, likely in the form of high clouds, can be expected compared to the start of the week. High temperatures may inch up a few more degrees compared to Tuesday in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY CHRISTMAS DAY
High pressure builds down from our north and settles overtop of the region for Thursday leading to another dry day along with a mix of sun and clouds. With the high building in from Canada and a northerly wind flow, high temperatures will turn a bit chillier again dropping to around 40 degrees. Winds will be light at least so wind chills won’t be much different from the air temperature. Then on Christmas Eve Friday, the day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A warm front is expected to move through at night possibly sparking a rain or snow shower, however it looks like there would be little or no accumulation at this time. Thanks to that warm front pushing through Christmas Eve night, it sets the stage for a slightly milder Christmas day as the front moves off to our north and east. There might be a lingering shower early on Christmas Day in northern areas, but otherwise we expect it to be a dry day with clouds breaking for some sunshine and afternoon highs returning to around 50 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: