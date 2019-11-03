TONIGHT: Turning out mostly clear and cold. Low: 29
MONDAY: Cool with sunshine fading behind clouds. High: 54
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 37
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Hopefully everyone remembered the time change before they went to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time came to an end at 2 AM Sunday. For the first time since mid-January, the sun will set before 5 o'clock. For many of us now, the evening commute will be quite dark. A weak cold front tracked through overnight Saturday with very little fanfare as it was a dry passage with just a few clouds. Overall, skies were quite clear again, and winds were light to allow low temperatures to drop to around 32 degrees in many spots. Once again, areas of frost were seen. We saw a fair amount of sunshine throughout Sunday, but cumulus clouds did dominate the skies a little more as we progressed through the afternoon. Similar to Saturday, high temperatures only reached the low to mid 50s which is about 3 to 5 degrees cooler compared to normal for this time of the year. It also felt a little chillier Sunday compared to Saturday thanks to a bit more of a breeze occasionally gusting a little over 20 miles-per-hour.
High pressure was centered over Kentucky during the day Sunday, and it will move northeastward to a position right atop the region overnight Sunday. Winds will gradually diminish, and cumulus clouds from the daytime Sunday will thin out giving way to mostly clear skies. This will all lead to a very cold night. Low temperatures should drop into the upper 20s and we'll likely see areas of frost again. Even metropolitan areas like Philadelphia and Wilmington may very well see lows get down to the freezing mark.
High pressure will move off the coast for Monday leading to a more southerly wind component. This should aid in a slightly warmer afternoon compared to Sunday, although high temperatures are still only expected to be a couple degrees warmer reaching the mid 50s. We will continue the dry trend as well Monday, although we can expect more cloud cover with plenty of sunshine initially giving way to increasing high clouds during the afternoon as a clipper system moves into the Great Lakes and southeastern Canada. The clipper will lead to more clouds Monday night which will keep temperatures from dropping as low as they did over the weekend. Monday night's lows should be about 10 degrees warmer compared to Sunday night, only dropping into the upper 30s.
The aforementioned clipper system will drag a cold front through the area by Tuesday evening leading to more clouds than sun Tuesday, but just a slight chance for a shower, mainly near and west of Interstate 81, and also near and east of Interstate 95 as the front tries to phase with some energy offshore. Since the aforementioned front isn't expected to track through until Tuesday evening, a southwesterly wind flow ahead of the boundary should make for a milder day, even with rather cloudy skies, as high temperatures climb to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Behind Tuesday's cold front, another reinforcing shot of cool air will build in dropping Wednesday's high temperatures back into the low and mid 50s. High pressure building atop the region however will make for a mostly sunny day with not too much wind.
A stronger cold front is expected to slide through Thursday bringing a chance for some showers followed by gusty winds and quite a blast of cold air settling in for Friday into the weekend. An area of low pressure may develop along the front to our south as it slides offshore overnight Thursday into Friday morning. If the system tracks far enough north and cold air builds into the region quick enough, it's possible we could see a period of snow, rain/snow mix, or rain changing to snow overnight Thursday and early Friday morning. Given the uncertainty that remains surrounding this system however, it is way too early to talk about any sort of accumulation. Outside of this storm system to watch, a northwest wind will become quite gusty Friday driving in very cold air as high temperatures only reach the low 40s. The northwest flow across the Great Lakes will produce snow showers, and a few of these flakes may be able to work into parts of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. High pressure will return for the weekend leading to dry conditions, fairly sunny skies, and lighter winds, but temperatures will be more reminiscent of late December or early January with highs only expected to reach the upper 30s Saturday and just a little warmer in the mid 40s Sunday. These temperatures will provide us with a good exercise to break back out those heavy winter coats again.
Have a great and safe night and new week ahead!