An area of low pressure finally exited off the New England coast on Tuesday, but the associated upper-level trough lingered, leading to some scattered showers and thunderstorms. While most of the activity remained to our north over Upstate New York and New England, it's not completely out of the question for a stray shower or thunderstorm to sneak into the far northern tier of Pennsylvania or New Jersey before sunset Tuesday. However, most of the area won't see a drop of rain again until late Thursday, thanks to an elongated area of high pressure sliding towards the East Coast on Tuesday and sitting overhead on Wednesday. This high will deliver plenty of sunshine through Wednesday along with seasonably warm but comfortable conditions. On Thursday, the high will be pushed off the East Coast by a cold front approaching from the Midwest. Therefore, Thursday will act as a transition day with slightly more humidity and cloud cover but with any shower and thunderstorm activity holding off until very late in the day or at night. Friday will be even more humid and cloudier with showers and thunderstorms possible at any time during the day as the cold front slowly passes through. By daybreak on Saturday, that cold front will dissipate off to our south and east as a ridge of high pressure builds in for the weekend, leading to a mostly dry and increasingly hot Saturday and Sunday.
TONIGHT
A quiet mid-summer night is expected as high pressure builds in, leading to mainly clear skies and light winds. While there is an early evening shower chance mainly closer to the New York border with Pennsylvania and New Jersey, that should be the exception to the otherwise clear, dry, and fairly comfortable rule. Lows will be in the mid 60s, with fairly tolerable humidity levels for this time of year.
WEDNESDAY
Another keeper of a day weather-wise is expected, with high pressure in charge and ensuring lots of sunshine, an entirely dry day free of any shower or thunderstorm mention, and seasonably warm highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels may tick up just a bit into the low to mid 60s, but remain not too bad by mid-July standards.
THURSDAY
A cold front will approach from the Midwest on Thursday, pushing the high responsible for our recent nice weather off the coast. Fortunately, the front looks to be a slow mover so a good portion of Thursday appears to be dry under a mix of sun and some increasing clouds. At this time, it appears it won’t be until very late in the day or at night that we’ll have the opportunity to see a shower or thunderstorm as the cold front gets closer. That will result in a warm and certainly more humid day on Thursday as high temperatures reach the middle 80s.
FRIDAY
The cold front that approached from our west late Thursday is expected to drape itself out across the region for Friday, leading to a cloudier and more unsettled day. At this time, you should plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with slightly cooler highs in the low 80s and rather sticky humidity levels as well. Friday will mark our best chance for rain this week.
THIS WEEKEND
A ridge of high pressure is expected to wedge its way into Pennsylvania and New Jersey between the departing front early Saturday and an incoming front for early next week. This will result in a mainly dry weekend. However, with showers and thunderstorms circling around us and heat and humidity leading to instability during the day, it's certainly possible that we see a shower or thunderstorm pop-up in a few areas during the afternoon and evening both days. As for the heat, look for temperatures to return to the low 90s on Saturday and likely inch up into the mid 90s on Sunday, after more than a week-long hiatus without them.