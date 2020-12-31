The showers end Thursday morning, setting up a dry, but cloudy afternoon.
Tonight, the skies clear.
We look to ring in the New Year at midnight with partly cloudy skies and chilly weather. It'll be 30 outside at midnight, then we drop to 24 degrees by sunrise.
Tomorrow morning, the skies quickly turn cloudy. Most of the day is dry.
Around dinnertime, freezing rain arrives.
Freezing rain causes a glaze of ice on sidewalks, roads, and trees. Do not drive in freezing rain.
If you're considering heading out tomorrow evening, keep our 69 News Weather App handy.
The app gives you live radar centered at your phone's location, the current temperature, and the temperature for the next few hours.
At 4 p.m., the freezing rain arrives in Berks County and Schuylkill County.
By 6 p.m., there will also be freezing rain in the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley.
Once the freezing rain arrives in Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and Phillipsburg, it will last about two hours. That's your window for getting the ground icy in those big cities.
By 8 p.m., milder weather and regular rain will be washing away the ice in those big cities. But, it's stilly icy in the northern parts of Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. It's also still icy in the Poconos and Schuylkill County.
By 10 p.m., milder air will get rid of the ice in all parts of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. Parts of the Poconos and Schuylkill County will still be seeing ice.
By 12 a.m., the freezing rain will be over in the Poconos and Schuylkill County. It'll still be icy, but showers and mild air will work on melting that ice throughout the night.
By 7 a.m. Saturday, the rain will be over.
We'll get some sun back Saturday afternoon and have a high of 50.
On Sunday, it's cloudy, and we'll have showers throughout the day. It'll be chiller with a high of 40.
We're sunny again Monday afternoon, and we stay sunny and dry for the rest of next week. Highs will be near 40 all week.
There are still no snow storms in the forecast through mid-January, which is as far out as computer weather models can reliably forecast.
TODAY
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
WEEKEND WEATHER
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: