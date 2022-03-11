It's been a wild weather week so far, and the fun isn't over yet as we're tracking rain changing to accumulating snow, accompanied by strong winds and much colder temperatures, all on Saturday. In the meantime, enjoy the seasonable and comparatively quiet weather through Friday. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 50s for most of us on Friday. Then the fun begins, harmlessly enough with some rain late Friday night and Saturday morning. That rain will change to snow from northwest to southeast during the day on Saturday, as northwest winds really ramp up and may gust 40-50mph, which in turn will send temperatures dropping below freezing later in the day, and into the teens Saturday night with single digit wind chills. Accumulating snow is increasingly likely for many, but how much depends on how quickly that rain will change to snow on Saturday. Sunday looks cold and windy but also brighter and drier, with a nice warming trend next week, our reward for a wintry weekend.
FRIDAY
It's a quiet end to the week compared to what will be a noisy start to the weekend on Saturday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, a mild and dry day, and highs into the middle 50s. Snow will be the farthest thing from most of our minds, at least for one day.
SATURDAY
Weather in a word for Saturday: changeable. Expect a fairly mild start to the day with rain and temps near 40 degrees early, then a steady temperature drop through the 30s and eventually into the 20s later in the day, as the rain changes to snow, first in the Poconos and then that changeover line drops steadily south and east as the winds ramp up and bring in much colder air. Winds may gust 40 to 50mph in the afternoon and overnight, and as lows drop into the teens overnight, wind chills should drop into the single digits. Expect some accumulation of snow after the changeover, but how much will be determined by how quickly that change can occur. The Poconos stand to see the most, but at least a few inches of snow are possible for anyone with a quick enough arrival of the colder air. Despite the wintry weekend, don't forget to spring ahead those clocks Saturday night. We'll lose the hour of sleep but gain those late sunsets starting Sunday.
SUNDAY
It will be a bright, blustery, and cold first day back on daylight saving time, with sunshine, still gusty winds (but not as strong as Saturday and Saturday night), and unseasonably cold temperatures. Our average high for mid-March should be in the upper 40s, and we'll be stuck in the mid 30s, with biting northwest breezes around 15-25mph keeping wind chills well below freezing through much of the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Thankfully since it is mid-March, winter blasts are normally short-lived. And our wintry weekend will be no exception. Expect partly sunny skies to return next week as will the milder temperatures, with highs back in the 50s and even around 60 degrees at times. So whatever snow does fall over the weekend should be quickly erased early next week.