Wednesday featured the beginning stages of a warmup that brings temperatures back to several degrees above normal for quite some time. Highs yesterday reached the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, which is only a couple degrees above normal for this time of the year. Those numbers however will only continue to go up as we finish out this week. Last night was one last seasonably cold night for a while, as lows dropped into the upper teens thanks to a dry air mass, mainly clear skies, and light winds. By this afternoon, temperatures will be much milder, all ahead of a storm system that looks to spoil the beginning of the weekend with perhaps a little bit of a wintry mix, but mostly just rain for a lot of us. Things should dry out for the latter half of the weekend as a quite weather pattern again looks to setup shop going into the first half of next week. Temperatures will also run a little above normal during that stretch.
TODAY AND TONIGHT
A broad area of high pressure centered just to our south has been dominating our weather for the last 24 hours. This high pressure system will center itself near Delaware Bay throughout today once again keeping our weather dry with light winds and a fair amount of sunshine. We’ll likely see more high clouds stream in from our west in advance of the aforementioned storm system in the nation’s mid-section, but these will probably be more noticeable during the afternoon. Those clouds will also still be quite thin meaning a decent amount of sunshine should still be filtered through them.
Thanks to a light southwesterly wind flow today, afternoon highs will be noticeably milder reaching the middle 40s. We'll notice a little more cloud cover tonight compared to the previous night, and with a light southwesterly wind flow staying in place, overnight lows should be a little warmer compared to the last couple nights. Expect lows to only dip into the middle 20s this go around.
FRIDAY
High pressure will remain in control for Friday, moving ever so slightly farther off the coast. As the high moves eastward, it will allow for more clouds to filter in from the west in advance of that storm system we’ll be tracking to kick off the weekend. The precipitation with that system however will not be working into our area for the daytime Friday, so we can expect one more dry day with a bit more in the way of sunshine to start the day followed by more in the way of clouds for the afternoon.
Similar to Thursday, highs will once again run on the mild side reaching the upper 40s, and maybe even a few spots approaching 50 degrees. Clouds will continue to thicken and increase Friday night helping to aid in a milder night compared to previous nights as well. Friday night’s lows are only expected to drop to around 30 degrees.
We’ll be tracking an area of low pressure moving from the Midwest into the Great Lakes with a trailing cold front and a wave of low pressure developing along that front over Virginia lifting northward. While the bulk of the precipitation with this storm system will fall during the day Saturday, well after midnight Friday night, we could start to see a little light snow, ice, and rain working in from southwest to northeast.
THIS WEEKEND
Low pressure over the Great Lakes will continue advancing eastward Saturday, phasing with the low pressure system over Virginia as it lifts northward. The result will be one low that will be centered somewhere near the heart of our area by Saturday afternoon. Because the amount of cold air available will be lacking, and our winds will be coming out of the east bringing in some warmer air from the Atlantic Ocean, much of the region can expect mainly rain from this storm system throughout the daytime Saturday.
The one exception may be the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey where temperatures could be just cold enough, certainly at the highest ridgetops, to allow for a period of snow, sleet, and freezing rain leading to a very minor accumulation. Even in these colder northern areas however, it seems the warmer air would still take hold changing wintry weather to rain.
A soaking rain is expected for much of the region with rainfall totals by Saturday night looking to be around 1.00”. As low pressure starts to move away to our northeast Saturday night, colder air wrapping in on the backside of the storm may allow for any leftover rain to change back to a brief period of snow before ending, certainly across higher elevation spots to the north and west of the Lehigh Valley. If this change back to snow does occur however, it doesn’t look like it would amount to much at this time.
Sunday should be a much drier day compared to Saturday, with perhaps a leftover rain or snow shower behind our departing storm system, but overall just mostly cloudy skies and some gusty winds. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the low and middle 40s.
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure will return for Monday and Tuesday bringing with it dry conditions (perhaps just a stray flurry or snow shower in the Poconos on Monday) and lighter winds with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to run a little above normal for this time of the year as highs reach the low 40s and lows only dip into the middle 20s. Looking down the road, it appears we’ll be going back to a pattern that features more prolonged above normal temperatures again. This certainly is not good news for winter weather lovers and snow lovers.