TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 32
MONDAY: Milder with sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 51
MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 33
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
While the weekend started dry, things turned rather damp Saturday night into Sunday as a soaking rain worked across the entire region. An area of low pressure moving to the south of the Mason-Dixon Line last night, and then tracking off the Jersey Shore Sunday morning and heading northeastward over Long Island throughout the day Sunday was the culprit for the damp and unsettled conditions. Many locations saw between 0.75” to 1.25” of total rainfall finally bringing November precipitation totals above 1.00” and also ending any chance to see the first month since 2016 with less than 1.00” of total precipitation. While rain was the predominant precipitation type with this recent storm system, it wasn’t the only story. Higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey saw freezing rain for a while last night leading to as much as 0.34” ice accumulation at the Mount Pocono airport. Then as we worked through Sunday morning up to midday, rain mixed with or changed to snow in several locations, certainly those in the higher elevations to the north, but also areas to the west near Interstate 81, and even parts of the Philly area. Since most locations in the lower elevations had temperatures well above freezing, the snow that occurred, for the most part, just amounted to a brief reduction in visibility and a little coating on grassy surfaces. A few locations out to the west and north however, especially across the higher terrain near Interstates 81 and 80, saw snowfall rates of 1-2” per hour, and picked up a slushy 1-3” which even accumulated on roadways. As we progressed through the afternoon, precipitation gradually faded away and exited to our north and east as the low pressure system over Long Island continued its journey further away from our area along the New England coastline. Clouds actually broke for some late day sunshine, but winds out of the west and northwest turned gusty, at times reaching 30 miles-per-hour. This breeze certainly added an extra chill in the air as high temperatures only reached the mid 40s and wind chills were down into the 30s.
Skies will turn out mostly clear for a while tonight before some mid and high clouds work back in during the Monday pre-dawn hours. The breeze is expected to back down a little bit, but it will still be gusting around 20 miles-per-hour on occasion. This in combination with low temperatures around the freezing mark will make it feel more like it’s down into the 20s. That all sets the stage for a chilly Monday morning to head back to work and school. High pressure builds by to our south Monday leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Our wind direction will become southwesterly which will usher in some milder air. Afternoon high temperatures will return to more seasonable levels around or just above 50 degrees.
High pressure will build off the coast and strengthen Tuesday keeping our southwesterly wind flow going, which in turn will continue to pump in milder air as well. Afternoon high temperatures Tuesday should reach the upper 50s which is several degrees above normal for this time of the year. We can also expect another mostly sunny day. Wednesday should be just as warm with highs once again reaching at least the upper 50s. Breezes will increase however, and some showers will be possible as a cold front approaches from the west. Any real steady precipitation from this system however should stay well to our northwest in the Great Lakes. The bigger impact from this cold front will be the chill that follows Thanksgiving into next weekend.
While partial sunshine and dry conditions will be on the table for Thanksgiving, strong north to northwest winds will usher in a blast of chilly air for the holiday. Windswept highs in the mid 40s will feel more like freezing. Cold? Yes. Remember however that last Thanksgiving only featured highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. Canadian high pressure will build in from the northwest for Friday and Saturday keeping our weather dry and sunny, but a northerly wind flow will keep high temperatures in the low and mid 40s.
Another storm system to our west may try to approach the region next Sunday bringing more rain, but also perhaps some snow and ice mixed in if it’s cold enough, especially across higher elevations. There are a lot of timing differences and evolution differences however amongst the various forecast models, so this part of the forecast is highly subject to change over the next several days. Stay tuned!
Have a great and safe evening and new week ahead!