Welcome to the first weekend of August! As expected for this time of the year... continued sticky and summery days with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with intervals of clouds and some hazy sunshine, plus a few pop-up thunderstorms. Not everyone's backyard gets wet, and each day looks more dry than wet overall. Afternoon highs will grow to the lower low 90s Monday and Tuesday, paired with sticky humidity and a few more pop-up t-storms mainly on Tuesday. A cold front will slowly slide south through the area later Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing our best chance of scattered showers and storms, and some welcome rains that some of us still need. Behind that front, heat and humidity levels lower later next week as drier and more comfortable weather builds in to wrap up the week. So hang on a little bit longer if you're looking for some legit heat relief...
SATURDAY
This weekend looks to feature a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday, ticking up to around 90 degrees on Sunday. So, both days will be seasonably hot and rather humid, but also mostly dry. However, with the persistent heat and humidity, that broken record phrase of the chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm or two will ring true both days. Saturday night looks to be another warm and muggy summer night with any evening storm fizzling out after sunset, and lows around or just above 70 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Afternoon high temperatures Monday and Tuesday will likely be around or just above 90 degrees, although no records are likely to be challenged. We may be able to take the chance of a thunderstorm out of the forecast on Monday, but chances will increase again later Tuesday, and especially Tuesday night and Wednesday, as our next cold front slides down from the north. This one should have more success at making it all the way through our area, unlike its predecessors which have all stalled nearby.
LATER NEXT WEEK
All the trends look great for later next week! After the passage of a cold front, expect increasingly sunny skies, decreasing heat, and lowering humidity as well. So, expect partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday and especially Friday and even into the start of next weekend, with more comfortably warm highs in the middle and lower 80s, closer to seasonable levels for early August. Nights will be a little less muggy as well, with lows falling back to the low 60s providing for some better, more comfortable sleeping weather.
TRACK THE WEATHER: