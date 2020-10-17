Behind a cold front that delivered a cloudy, cool, and somewhat damp Friday, high pressure returned for Saturday leading to ample sunshine and light breezes. While it certainly looked quite inviting to be outside, a blast of cool air also followed the aforementioned front which meant highs today only managed the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in a few spots. As high pressure crests overhead tonight, expect some widespread frost as lows drop into the low and mid 30s. Sunday should be another sunny day with just a bit more cloud cover compared to Saturday. While the morning will start chilly and frosty, expect the afternoon to be a bit milder as highs return to the low and mid 60s. Both highs and lows will slowly continue to get warmer as we progress through next week with highs getting back to around or just above 70 degrees from Tuesday onward. Outside of a shower or two, much of the week is dry as any fronts stay up over the Great Lakes to our north and west until Friday night.
TONIGHT
High pressure centered to our south will have a broad influence across the region as it continues slowly pushing eastward tonight. Some high clouds out to our west may move in late, but in general, much of tonight should be clear. With winds becoming calm along with the cool and dry air mass in place, it will be a great setup for lows in many spots to dip down into the low and mid 30s. The typical colder higher elevation spots will probably even get below freezing. These temperatures will be cold enough to produce widespread frost, and given that the growing season is still going for many of us across west-central New Jersey back through the Lehigh Valley, upper Bucks/Mont, Berks, and Dutch Country, the National Weather Service has placed these areas under a Frost Advisory in effect from late tonight through first thing Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
Sunday will get off to a cold and frosty start, but by the afternoon, expect temperatures to feel a bit more comfortable. Thanks to high pressure moving offshore, our wind direction will take on a more southerly component and this will help to raise highs back closer to normal in the low and even a few mid 60s. To top it all off, breezes will be light, and we’ll have a fair amount of sunshine. The day will likely start with abundant sunshine, but some high clouds out to our west will likely gradually filter in as the day progresses, certainly during the afternoon. We’ll then hang on to a few more of these clouds Sunday night with a continued light southerly flow which should make for lows not quite as chilly as the previous night. Expect the numbers to only drop into the mid 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front will be trying to press in from our north and west throughout the week but will have a tough time making any headway as it encounters a strong ridge of high pressure near and just off the East Coast. While we can’t entirely rule out a shower from the front from Monday afternoon through Wednesday mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, it appears much of this time frame will be dry with a mix of sun and some cloudier intervals. The ridge of high pressure on the East Coast should also help establish a more southerly wind flow which will continue warming our highs. Expect Monday’s highs to get back to the mid and even a few upper 60s, then Tuesday’s highs reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Wednesday should be equally warm, if not even a tad warmer than Tuesday was. Overnight lows will also be getting warmer likely getting no cooler than 50 degrees through this period.
LATTER HALF OF NEXT WEEK
The warm temperatures that returned by the middle of the week will stick with us for the latter half as the aforementioned southerly wind flow remains. High pressure should be overhead for Thursday leading to dry conditions with skies no worse than partly sunny. Highs should once again be at or just above 70 degrees. The warmth then likely peaks on Friday as we’ll be out ahead of a cold front over the Midwest. Look for highs to soar into the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Any rain associated with that front to our west right now looks like it will hold off until later Friday night.