Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ061-062-190845- /O.CON.KPHI.FZ.W.0003.200419T0400Z-200419T1200Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 338 PM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Warren, Sussex and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Northampton and Lehigh. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$