The weekend certainly started on a chilly note as highs Saturday didn’t get any warmer than 50 degrees combined with a north and northwest breeze occasionally gusting between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour. To top it all off, the day started with some showers, and while the midday and afternoon was dry, we only saw a few breaks of sun as yesterday’s low pressure system, while well out to sea, was still close enough to provide enough of an influence. Skies will turn clear tonight with winds really easing up, and this will set the stage for some cold lows leading to frost and freeze conditions. After a frosty start to the day Sunday, temperatures will be on the upswing, bouncing back to the middle 60s in the afternoon. A couple of systems will converge later Sunday night into Monday morning with some showers possible, especially the farther south and east you go. Then, a sliver of high pressure will slide across the area Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning before another fast-moving cold front tracks through later in the day Tuesday bringing some showers back to the weather table, and perhaps even a few wet snow flakes to the north at the end. Slightly cooler weather will return Wednesday, but also plenty of sunshine courtesy of high pressure. High temperatures will warm back into the 60s to round out next week, but yet another storm system will approach from the south bringing some rain back to the area.
TONIGHT
The low that tracked across the region yesterday will continue its journey further out to sea tonight while a broad area of high pressure moves by to our south. The high pressure system will bring with it a surge of dry air that will scour out the large majority of the clouds from earlier in the day Saturday. Breezes will also turn rather light, and with skies eventually turning out clear, it will be a great setup for temperatures to plummet to around or just below freezing. Given that the growing season is now underway, frost advisories and even some freeze warnings are in effect for much of the area. Be sure to protect that sensitive outdoor vegetation before you go to bed tonight.
SUNDAY
The aforementioned high pressure system will make for a dry daytime Sunday with plenty of sunshine through early afternoon as well. As we move through the afternoon, look for the clouds to be on the increase as a cold front cuts across the Great Lakes and a low pressure system moves north from the Carolinas. Regardless of the increasing clouds, a southwest breeze kicking up out ahead of the cold front dropping in from our northwest will bring a surge of milder air into the region raising afternoon highs into the mid 60s. This will be the first time since this past Monday that we’ll top the 60-degree mark.
SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY
Thanks to the cold front to our northwest moving through Sunday night, a stray shower will be possible, although the system looks fairly moisture starved and most of the region should stay dry. Then, as we go into Monday morning, the aforementioned low pressure system across the Carolinas will be moving northeast off the coast. We’ll likely be close enough to this feature to at least start Monday with rather cloudy skies, and those near and south and east of Interstate 95 may even see a little rain. As the low pressure system moves further offshore throughout the day Monday, look for some sunshine to return in the afternoon along with dry conditions across the entire region. A northerly wind direction returning in the wake of our departing storm system will nudge highs back into the mid and upper 50s.
TUESDAY
Temperatures tick back up a bit Tuesday as the region ends up being out ahead of a cold front approaching from the north and west by the afternoon. With more of a westerly, or even southwesterly, wind developing and gusting over 20 miles-per-hour, look for a surge of milder air to return pushing highs back to around or just above 60 degrees. The day should start fairly sunny, but as the aforementioned cold front approaches later in the day, look for the clouds to thicken and increase. A few showers with the approach of the front will be possible from late morning through early evening, and with colder air building in behind the front late in the day, a few wet snowflakes across the higher elevations of the Poconos won’t be out of the question, although no accumulation is expected.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure builds back into the area Wednesday bringing a return to mostly sunny skies. A northwest wind flow however in the wake of the cold front that tracks through on Tuesday will bring some cooler air which drops highs back into the mid to upper 50s. With a bit of a tight pressure gradient between the cold front offshore and high pressure moving in from our west, that northwest breeze will also be gusty at times adding a little extra chill to the air.
THURSDAY
Skies turn rather cloudy again as we progress through Thursday, and another low pressure system will be moving closer from our southwest. Some rain from this system is expected to arrive sometime later in the afternoon or evening and will likely stay with us into Friday. Even though things will be turning damp again, a southerly wind flow in advance of this storm system will bring a surge of mild air up the Eastern Seaboard. This in turn will send our highs back into the low 60s Thursday, and it’s very well possible we’ll even get a little warmer than that for Friday.