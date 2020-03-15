A weak disturbance that tracked to the south of the region last night sparking a few showers and perhaps even a few wet snow flakes left some lingering clouds around first thing Sunday morning. By late morning into the afternoon however, those clouds gave way to plenty of sunshine as a strong area of high pressure moved in closer across eastern Canada. The high provided us with a northeasterly wind flow which made for somewhat cool temperatures, although the numbers were still several degrees above the normal highs in the upper 40s for this time of year. Most of the high temperatures today were in the low to mid 50s. We're looking at a clear and cold night tonight followed by a dry, sunny, and seasonable Monday. Another relatively weak system is expected to impact the region late Monday night into Tuesday bringing some mostly light rain showers to the area, but also perhaps a few snowflakes across the Poconos. We'll get a brief break for the daytime Wednesday before more systems are expected to impact the region from Wednesday night through Friday. Once again, the predominant precipitation type should be rain, but it may be cold enough Wednesday night into Thursday morning for some snow to mix in, again mainly across the Poconos. Temperatures won't be too far off from normal from now through Thursday with highs generally expected to run in the low to mid 50s. By Friday however, a strong surge of warm air coming up the Eastern Seaboard will once again have the region flirting with the 70 degree mark.
TONIGHT
High pressure will remain firmly in control tonight centered across eastern Canada. Skies will be clear, and with light winds and very dry air in place, it will be a great promoter for overnight lows to drop into the mid and upper 20s. This will obviously set the stage for a very cold start for your Monday morning rush. You might even have a little frost to scrape off the car windshield as well so allow extra time for that.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
As the wind becomes more easterly Monday, moisture will slowly increase, as will the clouds. A cold front approaching from the west will help to increase the clouds as well, but from the morning through midday we can expect a decent amount of sunshine. Highs should climb close to seasonable levels around 50 degrees. The aforementioned front approaching from our west will move closer Monday night but will be relatively weak; therefore, only a shower in a few spots is likely late Monday night, mostly after midnight. It will also likely be cold enough for a mix of raindrops and snowflakes in the Poconos. Given the light nature of the precipitation and temperatures generally above freezing however (lows only in the upper 30s), no snow accumulation is expected in most locations. The highest elevations could see a coating on non-paved surfaces.
TUESDAY
Behind the aforementioned cold front, winds will turn from the west Tuesday. After a shower or two in the morning, some sun should break out in the afternoon and temperatures will warm above normal with the down-sloping wind flow and sunshine. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY
While Wednesday still looks cooler than Tuesday, it does not appear as cool as it did from previous forecasts. This is due to high pressure that will be moving across the region looking slightly weaker and also moving away to the east more quickly. Therefore, the difference between Tuesday and Wednesday may only be two or three degrees and it will likely still wind up just above normal. Wednesday's highs are still expected to reach the low to mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
The next storm system will be approaching the region from the south and west during this time period. There appears to be a lot more moisture to work with this go around. Rain for most is expected to arrive overnight Wednesday. In the Poconos however, it should be cold enough for a mix of rain and snow before precipitation ends as rain on Thursday morning. The precipitation could fall heavily at times on Wednesday night, with over an inch of rain possible. This system should quickly move off to the east, and much of Thursday may actually wind up dry. Given the possibility of a relatively dry day, and the aforementioned situation with the departing high pressure system, high temperatures for Thursday were bumped up a little from previous forecasts to the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
Temperatures are expected to really take off at the very end of the week as the area will be firmly in a warm sector ahead of a vigorous cold front approaching from our west. A southwesterly wind flow will send a strong surge of warm air up the East Coast pushing our highs all the way into the low 70s by Friday afternoon. With the approach of the cold front however, this won't be a sunny and warm day, rather a mostly cloudy one with a chance of a few showers.