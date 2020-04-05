Sunday turned out mostly cloudy, but also quite mild, as a southwesterly wind flow ahead of an advancing cold front to our west helped raise highs into the mid and upper 60s. The day was by-in-large dry as just a couple isolated showers encroached far western areas near Interstate 81 late in the day. As the front to our west moves through tonight, we'll have a slightly better chance to see a few showers, but the activity should be very much hit-or-miss in nature and light. As we move through the first half of the new week, more mild air is expected to overtake the region keeping highs in the 60s. At the same time however, a series of fronts are expected to move into the region from Tuesday through Thursday while areas of low pressure ride along them. This will bring a return to mostly cloudy skies along with a chance of showers through the period. After a cold front moves through Thursday, a brisk northwest wind will bring back more seasonable air to end the new week and take us into the weekend as highs dip back into the 50s.
TONIGHT
As the aforementioned cold front to our west tracks through tonight, look for skies to stay mostly cloudy with a slightly better chance to see a couple light showers. Thanks to all the clouds again tonight as well as the uptick in the moisture in the air, lows once more will be mild only dropping into the mid 40s. Any showers that we see tonight will likely be done by a couple hours before sunrise Monday.
MONDAY
High pressure returns and builds right over top of the region for Monday bringing dry conditions and a return to mostly sunny skies. While some of the clouds from Sunday night will likely hangover into early Monday morning, look for those clouds to quickly move out as the morning progresses giving way to plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Even though we tracked that cold front moving through Sunday night, the air mass behind that front doesn't change much and stays mild. A northerly wind will cool numbers back a tad, but with all the sunshine, we should still be able to manage at least the mid 60s for highs with probably a few upper 60s too.
TUESDAY
A warm front will be moving in from our south and west for Tuesday while a wave of moisture rides along the boundary. The result will be a return to mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few showers, although most of the shower activity looks to stay south of Interstate 78 and near and west of Interstate 81. Thanks to the return of mostly cloudy skies, temperatures should be a little cooler than Monday but still mild as highs reach the low and mid 60s.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
The warm front that had been moving in Tuesday will stall across the region Tuesday night while a wave of low pressure moves along the boundary tracking from the Great Lakes into Pennsylvania. Showers will become more likely overnight Tuesday for much of the region although once again the activity looks to be relatively light. Then as we move through Wednesday, the aforementioned low pressure system will make its way offshore dragging the stalled front with it. While Wednesday morning will likely start rather cloudy with some showers around, some drier air with a westerly breeze should help scour out that moisture for the afternoon leading to a return of some sunshine. This drier and sunnier setup in the afternoon should also help lead to warm highs reaching the upper 60s.
LATE WEEK
A strong cold front will slide across the area Thursday bringing some gusty winds and scattered showers. Good Friday should be drier behind Thursday's front, although a couple wrap around showers from the departing storm system may still be possible, especially in northern areas and during the afternoon. Winds also turn gustier as well Friday. Highs will hit the lower 60s for one final day Thursday before easing back into the middle 50s Friday and through Easter Weekend as northwest winds usher in cooler air. Overnight temperatures will feel cooler, too, as they dip into the middle and upper 30s starting Friday night.