A dynamic storm system has given us a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain from roughly the mainline PA Turnpike and I-195 in New Jersey and points north. South of that line it has been mainly rain, but the further north you travel, the more in the way of snow and ice there was. The highest snow totals have occurred across the Poconos and far northern New Jersey.
Conditions will improve today after morning rain and snow showers with little or no additional accumulation. But, some slick roads remain across northern sections and areas of higher terrain.
Quiet weather will take over for the middle part of the week as temperatures rise above normal once again. There can be a shower or two around late Wednesday night into early Thursday before some sunshine returns Thursday afternoon.
Friday looks colder and cloudy with rain and/or snow possible as another storm system affects the region.
DETAILED FORECAST
THIS WEEK
Some rain and snow showers will continue through midday Tuesday. Then, conditions will improve with some clearing later this afternoon.
It will also be a little breezy behind our exiting system. There's no real cold air around for this departing storm to drag down, so it will stay seasonably cool and not cold with highs mostly in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
We'll inch back to around 50 degrees on Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected during the day. Clouds will increase overnight Wednesday with a few showers possible as a weak low pressure system crosses the region.
Some clearing is expected as Thursday progresses with a bit of a breeze and a mild surge of air getting high temperatures back into the middle 50s.
Another more significant storm system may impact the region for Friday, but much uncertainty surrounds the exact track and evolution of this storm which will ultimately determine exactly what type of precipitation we see. Stay tuned!
TRACK THE WEATHER: