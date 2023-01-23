Rain, sleet and snow arrived Sunday afternoon and generally changed to rain Sunday night (wintry mix continues north). Nothing more than a slushy coating to an inch or two of snow will occur in our northern sections through midday/early afternoon today.
Drier air will work its way into the region this afternoon ending any precipitation.
We will get a brief break Tuesday before the next storm system arrives Wednesday. Given the continued lack of cold, this storm system yet again will not be a significant snowstorm which will just keep the snow fans and skiers disappointed.
Having said that, forecast model guidance continues to suggest snow at the onset will be a little more of a factor across the region this go around. So, stay tuned in the next 24-48 hours for updates as things can still change and a small, slushy accumulation on the front end.
Our midweek storm system departs for the latter half of the week with some sunshine and drier times returning along with seasonable temperatures but a bit of a stiff breeze.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
Rain and snow continues through midday before some drier air moves in and even some sunny breaks show up this afternoon.
A small accumulation is expected in the higher terrain through midday, a lot of that on non-paved surfaces.
While the second half of the day looks drier, a brisk northwesterly wind will gust up to 30 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air as temperatures don’t change much from where they started the day, running around 40 degrees.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tuesday will be an "in-between" day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. The break won't last however, as another storm in this rapid fire pattern is cued up and will arrive later in the day on Wednesday.
It’s another one of these deals where the initial low pressure system is taking more of a track to our north and west and there is no arctic high pressure system to our north to supply us with a strong blast of cold air.
So, there’s more influence from milder air, and this means once again, rain wins out the battle over snow or wintry weather.
But the latest forecast model guidance continues to suggest the air mass initially out ahead of this storm system will be a little colder compared to how Sunday was. So it’s starting to look a bit more likely that more of the region sees at least a little snow and some accumulation at the onset of this system as we work through Wednesday.
But given the overall pattern we’re in and the track of this storm, the milder air should still eventually win out and change any snow over to rain for much of the region by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.
High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach the mid and upper 30s, so it is certainly a little colder compared to the start of the week, but it’s still seasonable…not an arctic blast.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Wednesday’s storm system will depart and, in its wake, Thursday should be largely dry…just another case where it’s mostly cloudy and breezy with perhaps a snow shower for areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 40s Thursday.
A little more sun should return for Friday, but it will remain breezy, and high temperatures look to get a little colder in the upper 30s.
Nighttime temperatures will also take a tumble falling back down into the chilly middle and upper 20s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: