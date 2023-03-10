It was a bright but rather brisk day on Thursday which featured afternoon high temperatures fairly close to seasonable levels in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies and winds still occasionally gusting between 20 and 25 miles-per-hour. Winds finally diminish by Friday, but clouds will increase and thicken as our next storm approaches. It will be just cold enough for some accumulating wet snow for some, especially north of I-78 and into the Poconos, just like the last few events. Farther south, it will be just warm enough for rain or a mix of rain and snow that will likely end as snow. Timing favors Friday afternoon for a start time, the steadiest rain and snow will fall Friday night, and then taper off Saturday morning. At least a few inches of wet snow appear possible, with the greatest amounts occurring across higher elevations and the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. We'll dry out for the second half of the weekend later Saturday into Sunday, but the break will likely be short-lived, as yet another storm brings another chance of a mix of rain and snow to the area Sunday night through Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Low pressure to our west will slide in our direction, causing clouds to thicken and a mix of rain and wet snow to develop during Friday afternoon from west to east as high temperatures reach the middle 40s. It will likely be mostly snow for those near Interstate 81, the Poconos, and far northwestern New Jersey, a mix roughly between the Blue Mountain ridgeline and Interstate 78, and all rain near and south of Interstate 78. Come Friday night, temperatures drop just enough to allow for any rain or mix to change over to wet snow for some, before ending later Saturday morning. Since it is March, snow will accumulate more readily at night, so that's when most of the accumulations will be. The best chance of 3-5" of snow with some locally higher amounts to 6" would be in the higher elevations through Schuylkill County, the Poconos, and into northwestern New Jersey. To the south, roughly between the Blue Mountain ridgeline and I-78, we're thinking anywhere from 1-3", and between the mainline PA Turnpike and I-78, a coating to 1" with once again the highest elevation spots receiving the most accumulation. Accumulations should also be mostly on grassy surfaces, trees, and cars, with less on the roads and other paved surfaces. While a coastal low will pop off the Mid-Atlantic and strengthen, it happens too late and moves away too fast to have any snowier impact on our forecast. It dries out for most of Saturday after some early morning snow tapers off, but it will remain mostly cloudy and chilly with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid 40s.
SUNDAY
Sunday is our "in-between" day and the better of the two weekend days, with sunshine to start the day followed by some increasing clouds later on. A mix of rain and snow may return as early as Sunday night and continue into Monday. Don't forget to "spring ahead" your clocks Saturday night before bed, as it's back to daylight saving time starting 2am Sunday, with a sunset after 7pm the first of many. Highs should be in the mid 40s with rare light winds, and be sure to enjoy them because most of next week looks rather windy again.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our next storm will bring a mix of rain and snow, as all snow would be tough given the lack of cold air, a common theme this season. Sunday night into Monday and possibly even into at least Tuesday morning will see a mix of rain and snow, with again the best chances of accumulating snow in the Poconos, with chances for rain dominating the farther south you travel. A coastal low may develop offshore as well, but how quick and how close will dictate how light or heavy our rain and snow will be. As that ocean storm departs, it will be rather windy but also drier through the middle of the week as high temperatures run near or a little below normal generally in the low to mid 40s.
