Temperatures have fallen to below normal levels as high temperatures will hold in the 40s for the most part for the remainder of the week into the weekend. As far as precipitation goes, a coastal storm will slide up the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing our next round of rain with the onset of some snow, mainly areas north of I-78. An inch or two could fall in the northern and higher elevation areas, especially in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. A coating is possible in the Lehigh Valley and northern Berks county before changing over to all rain later. Once that system passes through, we'll dry out Thursday and Friday when high pressure returns. Chilly temperatures will remain in place with high temperatures below normal, in the 40s and nighttime lows in the 20s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT
While most of what falls from our storm system is expected to be rain, areas in the Poconos, far northwestern New Jersey, and even Schuylkill County could see a period of snow or rain/snow mix initially when the precipitation first arrives Tuesday evening. For Carbon and Monroe counties and some spots further north, can’t entirely rule out some isolated higher elevation spots picking upwards of two inches of snow. However, any snow that does initially fall late Tuesday into the evening in these northern spots will eventually change to rain overnight Tuesday. Stay alert for some slick spots on the road around commute time!
WEDNESDAY
As this system begins to depart, expect lingering light rain or passing showers for the first half of the day amid cloudy skies. As the day goes on, clouds will gradually decrease and the wet weather will wrap up as the coastal low moves off the Delmarva and further away out to sea. Temperatures won't change though, same as the last few days, with highs stuck in the 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As low pressure departs the region, high pressure builds in leading to mainly dry conditions to close out the work week. The one exception may be on Thursday where a northwesterly wind flow may lead to a bit of a lake effect rain/snow setup, and this could lead to stray rain/snow shower across parts of the Poconos. Overall, expect partly to mostly sunny skies to close out the work and school week as a reinforcing shot of chilly air builds into the region. And gusty winds at times will add an extra chill to the air through the period. Look for afternoon highs Thursday to reach the mid 40s, then only low 40s on Friday. And nighttime lows are expected to drop into the mid and upper 20s. For some perspective, average highs this time of year should be in the mid 50s and average lows should be in the mid 30s.
WEEKEND
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies both days and chilly temperatures as well. Afternoon high temperatures will mainly be around 40° and nighttime lows will mainly be in this 20s. Some models were hinting at another coastal low pressure system late Sunday but have now backed off a bit on the progression. We'll keep an eye out for any changes but as of now it looks to be a mostly dry weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: