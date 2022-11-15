Temperatures have fallen to below normal levels as high temperatures will hold in the 40s for the most part for the remainder of the week into the weekend.
As far as precipitation goes, a coastal storm will slide up the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing our next round of rain, although it might actually be cold enough initially to see a little snow in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. A coating to an inch or so can fall in those northern and higher elevation areas.
Once that system passes through, we'll dry out Thursday and Friday when high pressure returns.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
Look for clouds to gradually thicken and lower as today wears on as a fast moving low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico lifts northeastward up the Southeast Coast.
Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will still remain in the 40s and it'll become breezy as the aforementioned low pressure arrives.
There could be a passing shower or two during the day but most of the wet weather will hold off until late afternoon closer sunset.
TUESDAY NIGHT
While most of what falls from our storm system is expected to be rain, it’s not out of the question that the Poconos, far northwestern New Jersey, and even Schuylkill County see a period of snow or rain/snow mix initially when the precipitation first arrives Tuesday evening. For Carbon and Monroe counties and some spots further north, can’t entirely rule out some isolated higher elevation spots picking up a coating to an inch of snow. Any snow that does initially fall late Tuesday into the evening in these northern spots will eventually change to rain overnight Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
As this system begins to depart, expect lingering light rain or passing showers for the first half of the day amid cloudy skies.
As the day goes on, clouds will gradually decrease and the wet weather will wrap up as the coastal low moves off the Delmarva and further away out to sea.
Temperatures won't change though, same as the last few days, with highs stuck in the 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As low pressure departs the region, high pressure builds in leading to mainly dry conditions to close out the work week.
The one exception may be on Thursday where a northwesterly wind flow may lead to a bit of a lake effect rain/snow setup, and this could lead to a few rain/snow showers across parts of the Poconos.
Overall, expect partly to mostly sunny skies to close out the work and school week as a reinforcing shot of chilly air builds into the region. And gusty winds at times will add an extra chill to the air through the period.
Look for afternoon highs Thursday to reach the mid 40s, then only low 40s on Friday.
And nighttime lows are expected to drop into the mid and upper 20s. For some perspective, average highs this time of year should be in the mid 50s and average lows should be in the mid 30s.
