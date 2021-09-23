The first full day of fall was a wet and windy one, as a narrow but slow moving band of heavy rain inched its way across Pennsylvania the first half of Thursday, then eventually crept into New Jersey for the second half. Complete with heavy, tropical downpours and a few gusty thunderstorms, a widespread soaking resulted, with 1 to 3 inches of rain for most and some locally higher amounts as well. While we still have to wait for a slow moving cold front to sweep all the wet weather and then the clouds out to sea, the heaviest rain is departing a bit ahead of schedule, with some pockets of light to moderate rain hanging back into the evening hours before a drying then clearing process takes hold overnight into Friday. But once we've dried and cleared out, we're looking golden from Friday right through the first weekend of fall, which will both look and feel more like late September. Expect plenty of sunshine, refreshingly low humidity levels, and comfortably mild days with highs around 70 to 75 degrees, and cool and comfy overnight lows around 50°, with some spots touching the mid to upper 40s. A cool weather pattern will continue into next week, with just the chance of a passing shower or two Monday or Tuesday.
TONIGHT
Clouds and some rain or rain showers will linger into the first part of tonight, especially in New Jersey, as the drying and clearing process will be a slow and gradual one overnight from west to east. Lows will be much cooler and in the low 50s in the wake of our slow moving cold front, with much less humidity as well as more comfortable air arrives. Watch for some localized flooding into the evening hours, more likely the farther east you travel.
FRIDAY
With a slightly faster cold frontal departure, Friday now may end up to be a mostly sunny day from start to finish, with any lingering clouds or showers closer to the coast sliding offshore early Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s with more comfortable air becoming well-established, thanks in part to a west to northwest breeze around 10 to 15mph, not nearly as gusty as it was today.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The first weekend of fall should have more of a fall-ish feel to it, with partly to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity behind our late week front, and highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s each night, which means cool and comfy sleeping weather. Enjoy late September weather at its finest!
EARLY NEXT WEEK
No worse than partly sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday, though a few weak disturbances could produce a passing shower or two either later Monday or anytime Tuesday. Highs will remain in the low 70s, with no big storms or major rainmakers in sight for the next seven days.
TRACK THE WEATHER: