SHORT TERM FORECAST TODAY:

Rain arriving and becoming heavy at times this afternoon (some snow on the front end in spots). High: 43 TONIGHT:

Breezy with rain, heavy at times (minor, localized flooding). Low: 41 FRIDAY:

Rain ending in the afternoon (perhaps as snow-up to 1" in spots), windy and turning sharply colder! High: 53 Low: 7

FORECAST SUMMARY

The winter season officially began at 4:48pm Wednesday, and the season kicks off with a (primarily) rain storm on Thursday, then an arctic cold front on Friday, then bitter cold and below zero wind chills for Christmas weekend.

Expect a soaking rain to develop Thursday and continue Thursday night, with a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

It began as a brief period of snow and sleet at the onset for many, with some slick travel in our northern areas. Any accumulations of a coating to an inch of snow and sleet though will be washed away by the soaking rain and rising temperatures.

Then Friday, we'll start the day with some lingering rain and warm temps in the 50s, but don't get too used to the briefly milder air. As our arctic front plows through, temperatures rapidly tumble in the afternoon, the rain may end as a brief period of wet snow, and wind chills will be near or below zero by the first part of Friday night.

That will set up a blustery but bright holiday weekend with highs only around 20 degrees and wind chills each night, including Christmas Eve and morning, around or below zero.

While partly to mostly sunny, it will be a Top 5 coldest Christmas on record for many. But cold and bright, and not white for most of us.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT

Precipitation arrived Thursday morning, and a winter weather advisory was in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos, as some slick travel was possible.

But as temperatures eventually rise into the 40s late in the day and overnight, any mix will be brief and any accumulation will be washed away by what looks like a soaking rain later Thursday into Thursday night.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast, and while winds will be light Thursday, expect increasingly brisk southeast breezes to accompany the rain Thursday night.

As a result, temps likely rise above 50 degrees after midnight.

A flood watch is also in effect from Thursday evening through Friday evening, for parts of New Jersey, including Hunterdon and Warren counties, and the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and Upper Bucks County.

FRIDAY

On Friday, it's all about the arctic front, which will plow through eastern Pennsylvania Friday morning, and then through New Jersey and off the coast by early to mid-afternoon at the latest.

A round of showers and perhaps some downpours on the warm side of the front will slide through, then winds shift from the west and southwest and temperatures rapidly fall behind our front, from our morning highs in the 50s through the 40s, the 30s, and into the 20s Friday evening.

Winds may gust over 40mph as the cold air rushes in, and wind chills drop to near or below zero Friday evening and overnight.

The rain may briefly end as wet snow immediately behind the front "IF" the cold air can catch the moisture before the front sweeps it away.

Worst case, there could be a coating to an inch of snow and/or a flash freeze of the wet ground, more likely the farther west you travel.

Best case, the wind dries everything up before the cold can create any snow, or any ice to freeze on the ground, and it's just bitterly cold and windy Friday night into Saturday and even through Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

This will be one of the colder Christmas holidays we've had in a while, but while plenty cold for snow, it looks bitterly cold but also mostly dry.

Expect partly sunny skies and maybe a few flurries on Saturday, then mostly sunny skies for Christmas Day.

Highs will only be in the upper teens on Saturday, and only the low 20s on Christmas Day, with wind chills in the single digits above (and below) zero each night and early morning, including most of Christmas Eve and early Christmas morning.

If the forecast comes to fruition, it will likely end up as a Top 5 coldest Christmas Day on record for many.

The cold will then begin to slowly ease but will remain seasonably chilly early next week, before warming up a bit towards the New Year. In fact, New Year's Eve/Day could be quite mild for winter, but let's take one holiday at a time.

