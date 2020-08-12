A weak cold front moved into the area Tuesday night and then stalled out on Wednesday, presenting the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity this afternoon was focused either side of the Interstate 95 corridor through southeastern Pennsylvania, central and southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware, where severe thunderstorms and flash flooding were concentrated. As the front slowly drifts to the south through late Thursday night, a wave a low pressure will ride along and eventually take it out to sea on Friday. However, the main concern while it remains nearly stationary over us and we deal with this tropical air mass is the potential for drenching downpours that may lead to more flash flooding in parts of the area. With that said, the threat for flash flooding will be more concentrated and localized, compared to the widespread flooding we saw across the area last week. That flooding threat also favors those aforementioned southern parts of our area, closer to the front itself. High pressure over Eastern Canada will aid in whisking the wave of low pressure and stalled out front off the East Coast on Friday. As this high slides into Northern New England late Friday, it will begin to nose into our area from the north and transition us into a more stable, drier, comfortable, and sunnier setup for the weekend.
TONIGHT
Some ongoing showers and thunderstorms especially towards the Delaware Valley will gradually weaken this evening, leading to a partly cloudy and mainly dry night otherwise, although a stray shower or thunderstorm is still possible anywhere. Expect a warm and muggy night with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
THURSDAY
Our nearby front will provide a mostly cloudy day with a few showers and thunderstorms, but once again that activity will be more likely in southern Pennsylvania, central and southern New Jersey, and Delaware than in areas farther north. Expect the heat to back off with more clouds, easing temperatures back into the mid 80s instead of the 90-degree heat we started the week with.
FRIDAY
As our front sinks slowly south and high pressure begins to push down from the north, expect more sunshine and a diminishing chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but the continued rule for southern areas to be favored goes on for another day. Highs will again be in the mid 80s, as most of the day stays dry for most of us and the sunshine becomes more prevalent.
THIS WEEKEND
All of Saturday and most of Sunday looks dry right now, with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and at least partly sunny skies on Sunday. Our high pressure over eastern Canada and New England will try to hold off the rain and keep us dry for the weekend, but a front to our west and south will have to watched later Sunday for a few showers and thunderstorms. With an onshore wind off the ocean around our high pressure, it's a cooler and a bit more comfortable for the weekend with highs either side of 80 degrees.