It's officially summer, as the summer season kicked off at 5:14am this morning. While it was a mostly cloudy summer solstice with a spotty shower here or there, most of the day was dry with some occasional breaks of sunshine as highs made it to around 75 to 80 degrees, still a bit cool for late June. A warm front will remain hung up over our area through early Thursday, meaning plenty of clouds and an increasing chance for some rain, especially later Wednesday into early Thursday. Thereafter, it looks mostly dry to wrap up the work week into Friday, and it should stay that way through the coming weekend. It will also feel more like we expect late June to feel, with seasonably warm highs climbing into the mid 80s and moderate but not oppressive humidity levels. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms after Thursday should hold off until the very end of the weekend, either Sunday night or early Monday. Meanwhile, the 90-degree heat looks to stay away indefinitely, perhaps through the end of the month.
TONIGHT
Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight and it won't be as cool as recent nights, with lows up in the more seasonably mild low 60s, instead of the widespread 40s and 50s of late. There can be a spotty shower or two overnight, although like the daytime hours, much of the overnight will likely remain dry.
WEDNESDAY
We're still on the cooler side of our hung up warm front, and with plenty of clouds and a light onshore ocean breeze, expect a fairly cool day by late June standards. Our average high should be in the mid 80s, and most of us will be in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday. Humidity levels will slowly rise, and that plus the warm front will fuel a higher chance for some showers, a few downpours, or even a gusty thunderstorm. Best chances for severe thunderstorms should remain mostly to our west across central Pennsylvania, and rain chances will be highest overall later Wednesday and especially Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Thursday has been a challenging day to figure out weather-wise, as our warm front will still be stuck nearby, and may actually dissipate altogether. At times the day has looked like it will be mostly dry and warmer, and at other times, it has looked cooler and wetter. The latter has been the trend over the last 24 hours, with mostly cloudy skies and at least some lingering rain or rain showers, especially the first part of the day. Highs may remain in the low 70s if the cloudier and wetter idea ends up panning out.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
It will finally feel like we expect summer should feel later this week into the weekend, with seasonably warm and humid weather but not excessively hot or oppressively humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s and close to average for late June each day, with lows in the low to mid 60s each night. Each day looks no worse than partly sunny and mainly dry, with the next chance of a few showers and thunderstorms likely delayed until Sunday night or Monday morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front should pass through early Monday with our best chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by yet another shot of comfy air for early summer. Highs will fall back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for a few days behind our front, complete with comfier humidity levels and a good deal of sunshine the first half of next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: