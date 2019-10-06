TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with a shower or two. Low: 60
MONDAY: Cloudy with occasional showers becoming a steady rain. High: 73
MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain in the evening followed by a shower in spots late. Low: 50
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Sunday featured plenty of overcast sky, but mostly dry conditions for a while, as temperatures in the morning started off milder compared to Saturday morning thanks to plenty of clouds overnight Saturday. Our low temperatures Sunday morning were in the upper 40s to low 50s, a good 10 degrees or so warmer compared to Saturday morning. A more southerly wind component Sunday helped lead to slightly milder afternoon high temperatures compared to Saturday, even with all the cloud cover, as many reached the mid to upper 60s and even a few 70-plus-degree readings across the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey. A few light showers were occasionally seen, mainly late in the afternoon.
A light southerly wind flow will remain in place tonight along with plenty of cloud cover as a warm front across western Pennsylvania tracks northeastward through the region. While there will be plenty of dry times tonight, a light shower on occasion can't entirely be ruled out, especially early. With plenty of clouds and moisture-laden air, it will be a very mild overnight as many will not drop below 60 degrees for overnight low temperatures.
After the aforementioned warm front lifts northeastward through the region overnight, a cold front following that boundary stretching from eastern Canada down through the south-central U.S. will advance eastward towards the area on Monday. Plenty of clouds will remain in place, and the chance for rain will also increase as we'll likely start the day with the occasional shower followed by a steady rain moving in from northwest to southeast certainly during the afternoon and evening. Even with this gloomy setup, a south to southwesterly wind flow ahead of the cold front will lead to mild afternoon high temperatures Monday with several expected to reach the low 70s for highs, and probably even a few mid to upper 70s across the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey.
Monday's cold front will slide off to our south and east overnight Monday. Initially, early on Monday night, we can expect a period of steady rain, but likely after midnight, that rain will taper back to just a couple spotty showers. By the time the rain is all said and done, totals look to be anywhere from 0.50” to 1.25” with the highest amounts north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Cooler air will bleed in behind the aforementioned cold front with low temperatures overnight Monday expected to drop back to around 50 degrees. A spotty shower may linger early Tuesday morning, mainly well south and east of the Lehigh Valley, but much of Tuesday otherwise should be dry with cloudy skies initially giving way to more in the way of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures should be at seasonable levels reaching the upper 60s. Thanks to high pressure building in from the Midwest, a tight pressure gradient between that feature and our departing storm system offshore will lead to a gusty north to northeasterly breeze.
High pressure will move up into northern New England and eastern Canada for the remainder of the week. For a while it seemed this high would have a strong and broad influence keeping our weather dry and sunny with seasonably pleasant afternoon high temperatures. As of late however, it appears an area of low pressure will develop off the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts and slowly meander throwing more clouds and cooler temperatures our way along with the chance for some showers. Right now we’ll allow for this shower chance on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 60s, but since the various computer models all still show a wide variety of solutions, it’s possible this forecast will change to a drier and warmer one, or one that’s even wetter and cooler. Stay tuned. We’ll keep Friday dry at this point with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 60s, followed by another cold front moving in from the west for next weekend bringing a chance for a couple showers, most likely on Sunday, with high temperatures staying in the 60s.
Have a great and safe night and new week ahead!