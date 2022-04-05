After a nice start to the week, our weather pattern will turn damp again with a few opportunities for a soaking rain middle to late week. Other than the potential for some heavy rain though, no big snowstorms or severe weather outbreaks are in the cards. High temperatures will run fairly close to where they should be for this time of the year mainly between 55 and 60 degrees with nights mainly in the 40s
TUESDAY NIGHT
Moving into Tuesday evening and overnight more of a soaking rain will overspread the area. Temperatures will fall to the middle 40s, so the precipitation will be plain rain, no wintry weather. This round of rain will slide through Tuesday night into early Wednesday thanks to low pressure tracking up from our south and then moving off of the northern Mid-Atlantic coast.
WEDNESDAY
Some rain will linger Wednesday morning as round one finishes passing through. We'll have a brief break from the wet weather later in the day Wednesday before another round of rain arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday as low pressure combined with a cold front approaches from our west. Temperatures will be in the 50s in the afternoon and fall to the 40s overnight
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Round two will arrive as we head into Thursday. Expect a steadier rain Thursday with some embedded thunderstorms which will continue through most of the day. The wet weather will finally wrap up and should exit by Friday as the aforementioned front slowly works offshore, however, a broad upper level trough will slowly build in in the wake of the front, and this will lead to a mostly cloudy Friday with still a slight chance for a shower, especially during the afternoon. As unsettled as the middle and latter portion of the week looks, the good news is that high temperatures don't look to be too far from normal right now, generally between 55 and 60 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: