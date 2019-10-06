TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with a shower or sprinkle in spots. High: 68
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with an isolated shower. Low: 60
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain developing. High: 73 Low: 50
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Here's to hoping you picked out some pumpkins in the sunshine Saturday, because Mother Nature is carving out some great weather for staying comfy inside…perhaps with some Halloween projects…over these next couple of days.
The area of high pressure responsible for a frosty-turned-fabulous Saturday continues to drift farther out to sea, opening the door for a warm front to lift across the northeast. That front will keep plenty of clouds around, which may sprinkle at times. A southerly breeze will blow in some milder air, though, despite Sunday's dreary appearance. Highs will climb through the 60s, perhaps reaching the lower 70s closer to the Delaware Valley.
Both temperatures and rain chances will peak Monday ahead of a cold front.
The good news is, the ground could use a strong drink, and Mother Nature will pour a tall glass along that front. While there may be some showers around Monday morning, the stuff forecast models are excited about will arrive fashionably late. Steady rain will spread from the west to the east Monday afternoon, and may lead to a soaking 1" for some, mainly north of the I-78 corridor. That said, Monday will still come in milder than its predecessor with highs in the lower to middle 70s Monday.
Our cold front will slide off the coast Monday night into Tuesday morning with rain diminishing to some leftover showers then. High pressure building in behind the departing front will stir up a healthy breeze out of the north, making highs in the upper 60s feel a bit cooler. Lows Tuesday will fall back into the 40s after a couple of milder nights beforehand.
Then comes the wildcard for Wednesday and Thursday...
An area of low pressure will try to develop along that offshore front, perhaps spitting some rain into at least New Jersey and the Delaware Valley, if not farther west than that. There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding those two days at this point. Will the area of high pressure parked over Maine drive a drier forecast? Or will the offshore low win out? Questions we'll have better answers for in time.
After a brighter and seasonable Friday, another front in later Saturday into early Sunday. Perhaps well-timed enough to keep any weather drama around while you're sleeping. Behind it, a shot of chilly air as highs struggle to reach the lower 60s Monday and dip into the lower 40s after dark.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!