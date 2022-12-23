SHORT TERM FORECAST TODAY: Windy with rain changing to snow; coating to an inch in spots (watch for icy spots). High: 47 (falling quickly!) TONIGHT: Very windy and frigid! Watch for icy spots on roads. Low: 4 TOMORROW: Windy and frigid with clouds giving way to sunshine. High: 14 Low: 10

FORECAST SUMMARY

The first full day of winter started with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain, and the snow over performed a bit with 1-3" of snow from western Berks County up then up along Blue Mountain and north into the Poconos. Ahead of an Arctic cold front Friday morning, temperatures will be around 50 degrees and there will be a few heavier rain showers, which may turn to a brief burst of snow showers as colder air rushes in and temperatures plummet the rest of the day, below freezing and then into the teens by evening.

Winds gusting over 40mph, wind chills will drop below zero later Friday and stay there through Saturday morning. Any roads that are still wet when the temperatures drop below freezing can ice up, so be wary of possible icy travel as the arctic air rushes in on Friday. Then it's all about the cold for Christmas weekend, as highs will only be in the teens on Saturday, and low 20s on Christmas Day, with below zero wind chills at night and early in the morning. While blustery bitter and brutally cold, it will be a dry holiday weekend, with the cold slowly but steadily easing next week towards the New Year.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY

It's all about the arctic front today, which will plow through eastern Pennsylvania this morning, and then through New Jersey and off the coast by early to mid-afternoon at the latest. A round of showers and perhaps some downpours on the warm side of the front will slide through, then winds shift from the west and southwest and temperatures rapidly fall behind our front, from our morning highs near 50° through the 40s, the 30s, and into the 20s then teens Friday evening. Winds may gust over 45mph as the cold air rushes in, and wind chills drop to near or below zero Friday evening and overnight. The rain may briefly end as wet snow immediately behind the front "IF" the cold air can catch the moisture before the front sweeps it away. Worst case, there could be a coating to an inch of snow and/or a flash freeze of the wet ground, more likely the farther west you travel. Best case, the wind dries everything up before the cold can create any snow, or any ice to freeze on the ground, and it's just bitterly cold and windy Friday night into Saturday and even through Christmas Day. But be wary for a brief shot of snow, strong and gusty winds, and bitter cold temperatures with dangerously low wind chills later Friday through early Saturday.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

This will be one of the colder Christmas holidays we've had in a while, but while plenty cold for snow, it looks bitterly cold but also mostly dry. Expect partly sunny skies and maybe a few flurries on Saturday, then mostly sunny skies for Christmas Day. Highs will only be in the mid to upper teens on Saturday, and only the low 20s on Christmas Day, with wind chills as cold as 10 to 20 below zero overnight and each morning. If the forecast comes to fruition, it will likely end up as a Top 5 coldest Christmas Day on record for many. The cold will then begin to slowly ease but will remain seasonably chilly early next week, before warming up a bit towards the New Year. In fact, New Year's Eve/Day could be quite mild for winter, but let's take one holiday at a time.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Expect partly sunny skies and a slow easing of the cold and wind as well. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Monday, and finally get to around freezing (32°) on Tuesday. Overnight lows will generally be in the teens. The slow warming trend becomes more noticeable later in the week.

