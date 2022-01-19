As the week continues there will be more twists and turns temperature-wise and chances for rain and snow. Heading into Wednesday, we'll actually see a brief warm up as high temperatures will climb into the lower 40s. The warmth doesn't last long! Temperatures will drop to near freezing Wednesday night and there could be a few rain or snow showers. So, . Another arctic blast looks to arrive just in time to close out the week and begin the weekend with a potential storm arriving Friday night into Saturday. However, there is a lot of uncertainty with the storm so stay tuned as we watch it carefully.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Wednesday looks a bit cloudier but also a bit milder as afternoon highs briefly return back into the lower and middle 40s. A weak front moving through Wednesday night will spark a few rain showers before changing over to snow, which could bring a coating to an inch or two in some locations. With that front Wednesday night, a reinforcing shot of arctic air looks to build in as we round out the week. Thursday doesn't look to feature the brunt of the cold just yet, but it will be colder than Wednesday with highs dropping back into the lower 30s.
FRIDAY
Get ready for some more frigid temperatures. Starting off Friday morning with temperatures close to the single digits, perhaps feeling close to zero. High pressure also returns for Friday bringing some decent sunshine; however, the arctic air will really be building in as highs are only expected to reach the lower 20s.
FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY
Nighttime temperatures will plummet into the single digits and, again, fall at or below zero moving into Saturday morning. Eyes are already on another system that could bring some accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday. However, there is still lots of uncertainly as to the track, exact timing, precipitation type, etc. We'll watch it closely and of course keep you posted as we get closer to this timeframe.
