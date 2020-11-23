We’ve been tracking a cold front crossing the region since last night which has brought a round of rain to the region as well. This front will quickly head out to sea this morning taking the clouds and rain with it. Skies will turn rather sunny, certainly by this afternoon, and breezes will pick up. A reinforcing shot of chilly air will build in behind our front, and you’ll start to feel it later today, then especially tonight into Tuesday.
High pressure will be in control of our weather however later tonight into Tuesday leading to plenty of dry times along with a fair amount of clear sky. Look for temperatures to get a little warmer Wednesday as high pressure moves offshore and we get back to a more southerly wind flow. While some more clouds are expected on Wednesday, the daytime should still be dry, and highs will climb back into the 50s.
Another cold front will be moving in from our west Wednesday night, and unfortunately will linger into Thanksgiving Thursday bringing a chance for rain to the region for the holiday. Even with a somewhat gloomy looking forecast at this time for Thanksgiving, highs still look to be rather mild topping out well into the 50s. Skies look to clear behind our Thanksgiving front for Friday with mild highs well into the 50s staying with us.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Some lingering rain from last night will still be with us very early on this morning as our aforementioned cold front slides on through. The front will be quickly working to the coast by daybreak and then head out to sea as we progress through the morning. As a result, clouds and rain will also exit fairly quickly, so we can expect much of our early rain to be done with by daybreak or shortly thereafter.
That will be followed by clouds breaking up eventually giving way to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Breezes will change to a northwesterly direction and become gusty as times as we progress into the afternoon. This breeze will usher in a reinforcing shot of chilly air which will certainly be felt this afternoon.
Highs for the day will occur first thing this morning in the mid 50s for many. By this afternoon, we expect temperatures to fall back into the 40s, and with the wind factored in, it could actually feel as cold as the upper 30s.
TONIGHT
High pressure will gradually build in from our west leading to a gradual lightening of our winds. Skies will also turn mainly clear with the exception of the Poconos and higher elevation regions of the Interstate 81 corridor where some pesky upslope flow clouds will remain.
With a seasonably chilly air mass settling into the region on that northwesterly wind flow, look for lows tonight to drop back to around freezing or perhaps even a couple degrees below that.
TUESDAY
High pressure will move overhead for Tuesday leading to lighter winds and plenty of sunshine. Seasonably cool air will remain in place however thanks to a dip in the jet stream across the region. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 40s, but this is very close to normal now for this time of the year.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure will move off the coast for Wednesday but will maintain its grip on the region keeping much of the daytime dry. A cold front will be advancing eastward across the Midwest, but all this should really do initially is send a bit more cloud cover our way for the daytime Wednesday. With more of a southerly wind flow occurring Wednesday, we expect some milder air to build back in raising highs back to the low and mid 50s.
THANKSGIVING
Unfortunately the holiday continues to not look the greatest weather-wise as the aforementioned cold front to our west on Wednesday slides across the region on Thursday bringing with it periods of rain. Now mind you, there are still some timing differences with the forecast models, and it’s possible the front could move quick enough that most of the rain is done with by midday and we see drier times with some sunshine returning for the second half of the day.
Regardless of how long the rain lasts, one thing seems more certain, and that is mild air. We expect highs to climb all the way into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
FRIDAY
For you holiday shoppers, we shouldn’t have any weather issues for getting out there Friday as our Thanksgiving cold front departs offshore and high pressure builds back in from our west. We will also hang on to mild air behind the front as highs are still expected to reach the upper 50s. Friday will be a dry day with skies no worse than partly sunny.
