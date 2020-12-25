The Christmas Eve into early Christmas morning rain left most areas with 1-2". Schuylkill County, the Wyoming Valley, and the Poconos got 2-3".
All of that rain, combined with the snow that melted, lead to flooding on some roads that lack storm drains and to flooding on some small streams and creeks.
We also had some power outages for a few places because of those gusty winds blowing down tree limbs. Overnight, the power was out for a second at WFMZ before the backup generator came online.
The strong wind gusts are over by daybreak Friday, but it will be a little breezy for Christmas.
Today's big story in weather is how cold it gets.
Temperatures keep falling as the day goes on. By this afternoon, we're in the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Tonight, we'll stay cloudy as a piece of energy swings over us. It will bring some spotty snow--that will not accumulate--and some flurries to a few places. It'll still be a little breezy as we drop to 20.
We spend Saturday in the 20s as more sunshine returns to your skies. The wind finally ends in the afternoon.
On Sunday, it gets even sunnier. There's no wind chill, so it'll feel like 37 in the afternoon.
On Monday, we're cloudy again, and we'll have a few showers in the afternoon. The Poconos will even see some flurries. Highs sneak up to the 40s.
Then, back down to the 30s we go for Tuesday and Wednesday. It's dry both days.
On New Year's Eve, it'll be mild again with highs in the 50s, but it's also rainy and windy again. The rain and wind spills over into New Year's Day.
