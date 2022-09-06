Monday began on a dry note, but as we moved into the afternoon skies turned cloudier, and slowly but surely, more in the way of scattered showers started pushing further southeastward from the Interstate 81 corridor. Much of New Jersey however back through the Delaware Valley and southeastern Pennsylvania still remained dry through much of the afternoon. High temperatures managed to reach the low 80s in a lot of spots thanks to the dry weather initially and a bit of sunshine. While it was cooler compared to the weekend, it was definitely humid.
Rain will continue Tuesday, some of it heavy at times which can lead to some minor, localized flooding. An easterly onshore breeze will also develop the next couple days and that combined with the cloudy and damp weather on Tuesday will lead to highs struggling to even get above 70 degrees.
Wednesday looks a bit drier with perhaps a little sun returning, but it's still mostly cloudy, and we still have that easterly wind flow leading to high temperatures only in the low to mid 70s.
By the latter portion of the week, drier and sunnier conditions return allowing high temperatures to slowly climb back closer to seasonable levels along with comfortable humidity values.
TODAY
Slow-moving downpours continue at times today which may lead to areas of flooding, especially along smaller creeks and streams, poor drainage areas and urban spots.
Low pressure will try to slowly work off the coast Tuesday, but the morning definitely looks damp with continued periods of rain, possibly heavy, and possibly some flooding or flash flooding as well. It won't be the greatest of conditions to head back to work and school in.
Later Tuesday afternoon, as the low pressure system moves further offshore, we should see the steadier rains taper back to more in the way of on-and-off showers.
Tuesday will be a much cooler day for sure, not only because of the rain, but also because of an overcast sky with an easterly onshore wind leading to high temperatures struggling to even get above 70 degrees.
Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of total rainfall is expected across much of the region with isolated higher amounts possible. Keep in mind, this is some much needed rainfall as a large part of eastern Pennsylvania is abnormally dry and a good chuck of New Jersey is abnormally dry or under a moderate to severe drought designation.
Having said that, if you live in a flood prone area, you need to be on alert for possible warnings and a Flood WATCH is in effect from the National Weather Service for the entire region through Tuesday afternoon.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure from Canada is going to try and push further south on Wednesday and also try to push our front and low pressure system further south and east away from the region. Latest guidance however suggests that process may struggle initially to happen, and Wednesday now looks cloudier and cooler compared to earlier forecasts.
It’s also possible some showers still remain Wednesday, at least in the morning.
Regardless of how the day pans out, it should be much drier compared to Tuesday, but expect limited sunshine and high temperatures still struggling to warm with a continued easterly onshore wind, only in the low to mid 70s.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
High pressure from Canada should finally make a decent push further south into our region for Thursday and Friday getting rid of our front and storm system for good and bringing a return to sunnier and drier conditions. Humidity values should be at very comfortable levels, and afternoon high temperatures should slowly but surely get a little warmer, getting back to the upper 70s Thursday, and in the low 80s on Friday.
Nighttime lows should be comfortable as well dropping to between 55 and 60 degrees.
High pressure looks like it will remain overhead into the start of the weekend keeping mostly sunny skies around Saturday, comfortable humidity, and afternoon highs getting just a tad warmer in the mid 80s.