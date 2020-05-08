Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>009-PAZ060>062-101-103-105-082045- /O.UPG.KPHI.FZ.A.0003.200509T0300Z-200509T1300Z/ /O.EXA.KPHI.FZ.W.0006.200509T0300Z-200509T1300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 341 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Morris and Hunterdon. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$