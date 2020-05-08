TODAY: Becoming cloudy and cooler with periods of rain, mainly in the afternoon. High: 55
TONIGHT: Evening rain mixing with some wet snow before ending; blustery and colder late with clouds breaking. A coating to 1-2" north. Low: 34
SATURDAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, blustery and chilly with a rain or snow shower. High: 47 Low: 34
High pressure nosed in from the south early on Thursday, but as the afternoon rolled around that high retreated to the south as a cold front moved across the Great Lakes and into Pennsylvania. The best dynamics along this cold front were to our north, and consequently, that's also where most of the showers occurred as the front tracked through early on last night. By daybreak today that cold front will be well off to our east as we start out the day dry in anticipation of our next area of low pressure system moving in from the Ohio River Valley. This low will bring around .50" of precipitation to the area for most locations through Friday night, with as much as 1.00" possible for a couple spots. Emphasize on precipitation and not just rain, because as colder air crashes in on this precipitation from the northwest this evening into tonight, we will see some of it fall as wet snow. In the wake of the low on Saturday, the area is looking at temperatures more appropriate for early March, not early May. If that wasn't enough, Saturday will also be windy making it feel even colder. A few rain and wet snow showers are also possible on Saturday as the upper-level trough rotates through the Northeast. Mother's Day on Sunday will offer some relief as high pressure once again noses in from the south. However, there will still be a bit of a breeze and high temperatures will still end up around 10 degrees below normal for early May, but the sunshine will return so that will be nice. By Sunday night, a low pressure system will make its way across the Midwest and track across our region Monday morning resulting in another opportunity for a little rain throughout the day. High pressure builds in again on Tuesday, so look for skies to clear for a decent amount of sunshine.
TODAY
The area will start out dry today with a little bit of sunshine, but as low pressure to our west pushes in, look for the clouds to lower and thicken by the late morning hours. The rain will follow shortly after as it overspreads the area from west to east during the afternoon. As this low pressure system tracks along the Mason-Dixon Line, it will begin pulling colder air down from Canada this evening. While the precipitation will continue to fall as rain along the Interstate 95 corridor and locations south and east, to the north and west wet snow will begin mixing in or completely change over to wet snow. While any accumulation would be minor, primarily on non-paved surfaces and delegated to the highest elevations, there's no doubt that the shock factor of seeing snow in May will be high, especially after a relatively mild winter. Temperatures today will be about 10 degrees or so below normal for early May, which puts us in the upper 50s for daytime highs.
TONIGHT
By midnight most if not all of the precipitation will be wrapped up with around .50" falling for most locations, but as high as 1.00" for some. Expect the clouds to break up a little overnight as winds out of the northwest increase 10 to 20 miles per hour driving in colder air. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid 30s, but the typical colder spots will likely drop closer to, if not below, freezing. Wind chills will drop well into the 20s, and even some upper teens to the north. Given the cold lows that are expected overnight and the fact that the growing season is now well underway across much of the region, the National Weather Service has put the majority of the area with the exception of the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware, under a Freeze Warning from late tonight through Saturday mid-morning.
SATURDAY
While Friday ends up cooler compared to Thursday, it'll be nothing compared to Saturday's chill when temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal for early May. This will put us in jeopardy of being the coldest May 9th on record. If that's not cold enough, the pressure gradient created in the wake of Friday's low and the high trying to nose into the area for Sunday will have the winds whipping at nearly 40 miles per hour at times. The combination will have Saturday feeling more like the 30s and at times 20s. But wait there's more! As the upper-level trough rotates through the region it may spark a few showers, some of which will fall in the form of snow.
SUNDAY
Thankfully most of Saturday's fun won't spill over into Mother's Day on Sunday. Yes, it will still be cool for early May as high temperatures top out near 60 degrees. Yes, there will still be a breeze, but it won't be nearly as windy as Saturday. Plus, there will also be some sunshine as high pressure to our south briefly pokes into the area during the day.
MONDAY
By Monday morning a low to our west will have pushed into the Pennsylvania and New Jersey area, which will result in cloudier skies and a bit of rain for the start of the workweek. Temperatures will also take a slight hit on Monday, but they're still expected to top out in the middle and upper 50s.
TUESDAY
Monday's low will move out of the region Monday evening at which point high pressure will start building in for Tuesday. This high will give us a decent amount of sunshine on Tuesday, but despite the sunshine, temperatures will have a difficult time responding as it's another day with highs temperatures in the 50s, albeit upper 50s.