TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty evening shower. Low: 41
FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy and cooler with periods of rain, mainly in the afternoon. High: 55
FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening rain mixing with some wet snow before ending; blustery and colder late with clouds breaking. A coating to 1-2" north. Low: 34
High pressure nosed in from the south early on Thursday, but as the afternoon rolled around that high retreated to the south as a cold front moved across the Great Lakes and into Pennsylvania. The best dynamics along this cold front will be to our north, so consequently, that's also where the best chances for a shower will be through this evening as the front passes through. By daybreak on Friday that cold front will be well off to our east as we start out the day dry in anticipation of our next area of low pressure moving in from the Ohio River Valley. This low will bring around .50" of precipitation to the area for most locations through Friday night, with as much as 1.0" possible for some. Emphasize on precipitation and not just rain, because as colder air crashes in on this precipitation from the northwest Friday evening into Friday night, we will see some of it fall as wet snow. In the wake of the low on Saturday, the area is looking at temperatures more appropriate for early March, not early May. If that wasn't enough, Saturday will also be windy making it feel even colder. A few rain and wet snow showers are also possible on Saturday as the upper-level trough rotates through the Northeast. Mother's Day on Sunday will offer some relief as high pressure once again noses in from the south. However, there will still be a bit of a breeze and high temperatures will still end up around 10° below normal for early May, but the sunshine will return so that will be nice. By Sunday night, a low will make its way across the Midwest and by Monday morning push into our area resulting in another opportunity for a little rain throughout the day. High pressure builds in again on Tuesday, so look for skies to clear for some sunshine.
TONIGHT
A cold front will swing through the region this evening, with a spotty shower or two possible this evening for anyone, but higher chances for a shower the farther north you travel. Aside from that, the night will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures dip into the seasonable low and middle 40s.
FRIDAY
The area will start out dry on Friday with a little bit of sunshine but as a low to our west advances in, look for the clouds to lower and thicken by the late morning hours. The rain will follow shortly after as it overspreads the area from west to east during the afternoon. As this low pressure system tracks along the Mason-Dixon Line, it will begin pulling colder air down from Canada Friday evening. So while the precipitation continues to fall as rain along the Interstate 95 corridor and locations south and east, to the north and west wet snow will begin mixing in or completely change over to wet snow. While any accumulation would be minor, primarily on non-paved surfaces and delegated to the highest elevations, there's no doubt that the shock factor of seeing snow in May will be high, especially after a relatively mild winter. By midnight most if not all of the precipitation will be wrapped up with around .50" falling for most locations, but as high as 1.0" for some. Temperatures on Friday will be 10° to 15° below normal for early May, which puts us in the middle 50s for daytime highs.
SATURDAY
While Friday was a cooler day, it'll be nothing compared to Saturday's chill when temperatures will be 20° to 25° degrees colder than normal for early May. This will put us in jeopardy of being the coldest May 9th on record. If that's not cold enough, the pressure gradient created in the wake of Friday's low and the high trying to nose into the area for Sunday will have the winds whipping at nearly 40 miles per hour at times. The combination will have Saturday feeling more like the 30s and at times 20s. But wait there's more! As the upper-level trough rotates through the region it may spark up a few showers, some of which will fall in the form of snow.
SUNDAY
Thankfully most of Saturday's fun won't spill over into Mother's Day on Sunday. Yes, it will still be cool for early May as high temperatures top out near 60°. And yes there will still be a breeze, but it won't be nearly as windy as Saturday. Plus there will also be some sunshine as high pressure to our south briefly pokes into the area during the day.
MONDAY
By Monday morning a low to our west will have pushed into the Pennsylvania and New Jersey area, which will result in cloudier skies and a bit of rain for the start of the workweek. Temperatures will also take a slight hit on Monday, but they're still expected to top out in the middle and upper 50s.
TUESDAY
Monday's low will move out of the region Monday evening at which point high pressure will start building in for Tuesday. This high will give us a decent amount of sunshine on Tuesday, but despite the sunshine, temperatures will have a difficult time responding as it's another day with highs temperatures in the 50s, albeit upper 50s.