Delta lead to some damp and dreary weather the last two days which lingered into this morning. The good news is that will be swept away by a cold front this afternoon allowing for some brighter, drier, and milder weather to arrive. High pressure will then build in for Wednesday and stick around for Thursday, so the clearer and sunnier skies will remain as temperatures continue to rise. However, by Friday our next cold front will move in putting an end to the warmer and sunnier weather. The area will wrap-up the workweek with cloudier skies, cooler temperatures, and yes, rain. As an area of low pressure develops over Carolinas and then travels north along the frontal boundary, we'll watch the rain go from spotty and light most of Friday to steadier and at times heavier late in the day and at night. Thankfully, the cold front and developing low will be quick movers, so they won't stick around for the weekend. However, what materializes in their wake will be a shot of much cooler, but also drier weather for the upcoming weekend.
TODAY
A cold front may take its time getting through the area and off the coast on Tuesday, which means improvements may take time and be a little slow on Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the day with some lingering light rain showers or patchy drizzle around for the first part of the day. Some breaks of sun will try to work in from the west late in the day, offering a sign of things to come the following few days. Highs will bounce back from Monday's unseasonably cool readings, mostly into the mid to upper 60s by afternoon, especially where a little late day sun sneaks in.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
These are the pick days of the week weather-wise, as high pressure builds in on Wednesday and slides off the coast on Thursday, controlling our weather both days. So Wednesday looks mostly sunny with highs inching back up to around 70 degrees. Then Thursday starts out with sunshine mixing with some late day clouds as our next cold front approaches from the west. Highs creep up into the low to mid 70s on Thursday.
FRIDAY
As a cold front crawls east through the area and towards the coast, a low pressure likely develops along it and helps slow it down. Depending on how quickly and where this low forms, Friday may have some lighter rain showers or a steadier rain. Either way, it's a much cooler day with highs back in the low 60s.
SATURDAY
Behind our front and departing coastal low, Saturday could be quite cool and rather brisk, but drier with skies turning out partly to mostly sunny. Expect highs only in the upper 50s though, with the breeze adding an additional chill