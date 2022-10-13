After a string of sunny days to open the week, Thursday was a damp and dismal day, with some periods of rain and an occasional heavier downpour since the early morning hours. It's more of the same through this evening, with a few more downpours and even a rare October thunderstorm possible in a few spots before we dry out overnight and clear out towards Friday morning. Then it's back to plenty of seasonably mild sunshine to wrap up the week on Friday, with the dry and pleasant weather likely lasting through most of the upcoming weekend as well. Be sure to soak up the milder temperatures, because we take a turn towards some dramatically and unseasonably chillier air next week. A few Monday showers will usher in the shot of early season cold, with highs from Tuesday through Thursday next week likely mired in the low to mid 50s, even with some sunshine each day. Widespread 30s are expected at night, but brisk winds may prevent widespread frosts or freezes.
TONIGHT
This evening is by far the wettest part of our forecast, with occasional rain and a few downpours or a thunderstorm through the evening hours, ending from west to east before midnight. Drier weather returns later tonight, with some breaks in the clouds towards sunrise Friday morning. It will be breezy, especially in any downpours, with lows in the upper 40s. Expect up to a half inch of rain on average, but heavy downpours can produce a quick inch in spots.
FRIDAY
We'll end the week the same way it started, with seasonably mild sunshine and highs in the mid 60s on Friday, with a westerly breeze around 10mph throughout the day. It will be a welcome chance to dry out after our dreary Thursday, and we'll keep the dry weather going through the weekend. Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night with seasonably cool lows around 40 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend forecast has trended better and better as it draws closer. Saturday has always looked great, with mostly sunny skies and milder highs inching up into the upper 60s still the call for the first half of the weekend. Sunday has steadily improved, and now looks like a partly sunny, mild, and dry compliment to Saturday, with highs again in the upper 60s. What was always just the small chance for a shower or two Sunday now looks gone altogether. Enjoy the milder air, as changes are coming next week!
MONDAY
The leading edge of some sharply cooler air will produce a mostly cloudy Monday to start next week with at least some scattered rain showers, but the rain won't be that impactful or problematic. More noticeable is a significant shot of October chill that will come down for the middle of next week, which looks to have more of a mid to late November-like feel. Monday's highs will still be around 60 degrees, but it may be the last 60-degree day of the week.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and mostly dry weather for the rest of the week. But the main weather talking point will be some unseasonably chilly temperatures for this time of year. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s, which is typically our average high closer to Thanksgiving! Brisk breezes will add an extra chill Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Frosts or freezes could be an issue at night, especially if the winds diminish overnight. If the winds stay active, frost formation is less likely.
