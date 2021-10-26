A strong nor'easter delivered periods of rain and increasingly gusty winds over the last 24 hours, with the heaviest rain and more widespread flooding points north and east of the Lehigh Valley. The Poconos, the Slate Belt, the rest of far northeastern Pennsylvania, and most of North Jersey saw the rainfall jackpot, with 2 to as much as 5 inches of rain on average. Amounts decreased the farther west you traveled, with 1 to 2 inches of rain the rule from Allentown points south and west. As our low pressure slowly pulls away, some occasional rain will gradually taper off tonight, with some gusty northwest winds lingering through Wednesday before finally diminishing Wednesday night as high pressure builds in for a brief spell. We should see some clearing later Wednesday and Thursday looks to be the pick day left this week, a full day in-between storms. Yes, unfortunately another storm heads our way for the end of the week, with some periods of occasional rain developing on Friday and lasting through Saturday, putting a potential damper on candy collecting efforts both nights. On the plus side, Halloween itself is looking mostly dry on Sunday as skies clear behind storm number two.
TONIGHT
Some occasional rain will persist into tonight, especially before midnight, but the rain won't be as heavy or widespread as it has been over the last 24 hours. That means additional rainfall amounts should be a quarter inch or less for most in Pennsylvania, and a half inch or less in New Jersey. While the rain gradually tapers off, the winds will hold steady and even increase, gusting from 30 to 40 miles-per-hour as our ocean storm ramps up on its way out. Lows will be in the low 50s, although those blustery northwest winds will make it feel cooler.
WEDNESDAY
Our low pressure system off the coast Tuesday appears as though it will move far enough away for Wednesday that we get a chance to clear the skies a little and dry things out. There might be a lingering shower during the morning Wednesday, mainly across New Jersey, however much of the day looks dry as high pressure makes a brief comeback building in from the north. Clouds to start the day Wednesday should gradually give way to a little more sunshine by the afternoon. Breezes will remain brisk, with a north to northwest wind still gusting to 30mph. Highs will inch up into the mid 60s, aided by the return of some sunshine.
THURSDAY
High pressure looks to have more influence throughout much of the day Thursday, leading to a dry day with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will remain seasonably cool and in the low 60s. It's the nicest day left between now and the weekend, and the only guaranteed dry day as well.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Our second storm of the week will arrive, with plenty of clouds to round out the week and some periods of rain throughout the period. The steadiest rain will likely fall on Friday into Friday night, with more in the way of occasional showers on Saturday into Saturday evening. Rainfall and wind don't look as excessive as with the first storm, but an inch or so of rain is still possible and a wet and breezy end to the week is likely.
HALLOWEEN SUNDAY
As storm number two departs, we look mostly dry for trick-or-treaters on Sunday, with clouds trying to mix with some sunshine. While a spotty lingering shower can't entirely be ruled out, most of the day is rain-free, a bit brisk, and seasonably cool with highs around 60 degrees. Evening temperatures should be falling through the 50s for candy collecting efforts.
