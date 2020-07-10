TONIGHT: Humid with periods of rain and rumbles of thunder early, then clouds breaking late. Low: 68
SATURDAY: More clouds than sun, very warm and humid; a shower or thunderstorm around, mainly in the afternoon. High: 88
SATURDAY NIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm in the area; otherwise, partly cloudy and sticky. Low: 68
Friday brought plenty of clouds, cooler temperatures, and of course the rain, some of it heavy, all courtesy of Tropical Storm Fay making its way northward along the Mid-Atlantic coast. Rainfall totals ranged between 1 and 2 inches for much of the area with some amounts up to 4 inches seen across parts of the Delaware Valley and southwestern New Jersey. No surprise that some of these higher amounts of rain to the south lead to multiple reports of flooded roadways, a couple water rescues, and flooded smaller creeks and streams. Highs Friday were stuck in the 70s in many spots, a big difference from Thursday’s highs around or just above 90 degrees, although it was still quite humid. Tropical Storm Fay will continue its journey northward along the New Jersey shoreline and move inland across Upstate New York and New England overnight into early Saturday morning taking the steady and heavy rain away from our area. At the same time however, a cold front and upper level trough waiting in the wings to our west will pass through the region Saturday afternoon and evening bringing with it another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Humidity levels will remain high on Saturday as temperatures get a bit of a boost rising back into the upper 80s thanks to more sunshine. While highs will be around 90 degrees on Sunday, in the wake of Saturday's cold front, look for the clouds to break for even more sunshine with humidity levels dropping off a bit by the end of the day. The next storm system will race across the Great Lakes into the Mid-Atlantic Sunday night into Monday giving us the opportunity for more scattered showers and thunderstorms as highs return closer to seasonable levels in the mid 80s to start next week. The weather then looks rather quiet moving into the middle of next week as temperatures remain in the 80s followed by building heat and humidity and 90-degree highs along with an uptick in shower and storm chances by the latter half of the week.
TONIGHT
Periods of rain from Tropical Storm Fay will continue to taper off from south to north across the region heading through the night as the storm makes its way inland across New York state. The flooding threat is coming to an end, but do be mindful that a few areas, especially to the south, may still have flooded roadways overnight due to standing water. Be sure to obey all road closure signs. Much of the night after midnight looks dry with clouds actually breaking up a bit as well. Some areas of fog will certainly be possible as the air remains sticky and lows only drop into the upper 60s.
SATURDAY
For Saturday, Fay will have moved well away to our north into New England leading to a return of partial sunshine. A surface cold front and upper level piece of energy however will be waiting off to our west and poised to swing through. This will lead to more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly during the afternoon, along with high humidity. Saturday’s highs are expected to reach the upper 80s. A couple storms may be locally strong or severe with gusty winds the main concern.
SUNDAY
Saturday’s cold front will be exiting to the east on Sunday. However, yet another cold front and upper level piece of energy will start to approach the area from the north and west late in the day possibly sparking a stray shower or thunderstorm. The bottom line is, much of Sunday looks dry with even more sunshine compared to Saturday. Highs should once again reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and while dew points will remain in the 60s which is still noticeable, it will be a bit lower than the 70s for dew points from Saturday, meaning it won’t feel quite as uncomfortable. Thanks to the aforementioned cold front and upper level disturbance moving into the area Sunday night, we’ll likely stand a little greater chance to see a shower or thunderstorm compared to earlier in the day.
MONDAY
The cold front and upper level trough that approached from the north and west late Sunday will swing into the Northeast on Monday keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area along with more clouds compared to Sunday. This will make for cooler high temperatures back in the mid 80s, however humidity levels will likely be rather high.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Troughiness that had been swinging through our region going back to the weekend will finally start to lift away to the north and east for Tuesday and Wednesday while more ridging in the jet stream returns along with surface high pressure. The combination of these factors should lead to increasing sunshine along with mainly dry conditions and temperatures starting to climb. Tuesday’s highs we think reach the mid 80s again, but by Wednesday, we’re back to near 90 with an uptick in humidity. We’ll likely continue the climb into the 90s along with increasing humidity as we round out next week.