Today is one of the best days of the week, so enjoy it. Overnight, a weak cold front drops over us to bring cloudy skies. This keeps us pretty mild--we're looking at lows near 60! After some brief breaks of sun in the morning on Sunday, it's pretty cloudy, pretty quickly. In the evening (around dinnertime), showers arrive.
The showers will be spotty to start, and they stay that way for the first part of Sunday night. Then, steadier rain starts later in the night and lasts through early part of the afternoon. At times, the rain will be heavy. It's also pretty chilly between the high of 60 and windy weather. Speaking of that wind, that means sideways rain. In the evening, the rain will be more off and on. Then, it's not too wet Monday night. We'll have just a few showers. In total, expect 1-2" of rain.
The wind and showers wrap up first thing Tuesday morning, and you'll be enjoying a sunny and less windy afternoon. With that sun, back into the 70s we go.
Midweek is nice. Thursday night, a few showers arrive from a cold front. This cold front will take its time moving over us, so the showers stick around on Friday.
Then, the sunny and cooler weather returns for next weekend: low 60s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.
TODAY
Enjoy the sunny skies because cloudy weather is coming! This afternoon, it's breezy with winds from the southwest at 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT
The winds end later tonight, and the skies turn cloudy. The cloudy skies keep us mild. Expect lows near 60. The wind is from the west at 5-10 mph later in the night.
SUNDAY
After some brief breaks of sun in the morning, it's a pretty cloudy day. In the evening, showers arrive and the breezes return from the east at 10-15 mph.
START OF THE WEEK
It's a rainy, windy, and cold day on Monday. The showers break up more and more Monday night, and they wrap up Tuesday morning. We'll get 1-2" from the Hurricane Delta leftovers. The sun returns Tuesday afternoon and it sticks around through the middle of the week as we dry out.
END OF THE WEEK
After a sunny Thursday, some showers arrive overnight and stick around on Friday. Behind the cold front, we get drier and cooler air. Enjoy a sunny weekend, next weekend.
