Thursday got off to a bit of a cloudy and foggy start, but thanks to high pressure nudging its way in from the Ohio River Valley throughout the day, skies turned out rather sunny with most of the region staying rain-free unlike Wednesday. Humidity levels, cloud cover, and the chance for rain will all increase Friday and Saturday, while temperatures drop back off, possibly not even getting out of the 70s in some spots Friday due to plenty of clouds and damp conditions. All of this can be attributed to Tropical Storm Fay working its way up the Mid-Atlantic coast while another cold front waits patiently to our west over the Great Lakes. Tropical Storm Fay's remnants will move into New England Friday night into early Saturday morning setting the stage for the cold front to pass through the region late Saturday bringing with it another opportunity for some showers and thunderstorms. Humidity levels will remain high on Saturday as temperatures get a bit of a boost rising back into the upper 80s thanks to more sunshine. While highs will be around 90 degrees on Sunday, in the wake of Saturday's cold front, look for the clouds to break for even more sunshine with humidity levels dropping off a bit by the end of the day. The next storm system will race across the Great Lakes into the Mid-Atlantic on Monday giving us the opportunity for a late-day or nighttime shower or thunderstorm after highs for the day reach slightly above normal levels in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY
Our pattern turns cloudier and more unsettled again on Friday as Tropical Storm Fay works its way north from the Carolinas, along the Delmarva and New Jersey shoreline, before moving into New England Friday night. While Fay is not expected to strengthen much and shouldn't bring gusty winds to the region outside of right at the shore, the system will still bring with it tropical moisture which will lead to periods of rain, some heavy downpours, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. At this time, we expect a soaking 1 to 2 inches of rain to fall across the region, with amounts of 3 or 4 inches not out of the question, especially the further east you travel from the Delaware River. As one heads further west towards central Pennsylvania, rainfall amounts will likely be quite a bit less due the sharp cutoff of the rain on the western side of the storm. Flooding will be a possibility where the heaviest rain occurs, especially in low-lying spots, poor drainage areas, and along smaller creeks and streams. The National Weather Service has put most of New Jersey, all of Delaware, and the Delaware Valley under a Flash Flood Watch in effect from 4am to 8pm Friday. Cloudier skies, rain, and the easterly wind flow created by this coastal low will all equate to a cooler day Friday with highs only topping out in the lower 80s, and perhaps a few spots not even getting out of the 70s. Humidity values will still remain high though with the tropical moisture around from the low pressure system.
SATURDAY
By Saturday, our coastal low will have moved on allowing clouds to break for some sunshine, but a surface cold front waiting off to our north and west from Friday will be poised to swing through. This will lead to more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly during the afternoon, along with high humidity. Saturday’s highs are expected to reach the upper 80s.
SUNDAY
Saturday’s cold front will be exiting to the east on Sunday. However, some instability along the Mid-Atlantic Coast resulting from the daytime heat and humidity may still lead to an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in a few spots. Highs should once again reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and while it will still be humid early in the day, look for things to turn a little more comfortable by nightfall. An upper level disturbance embedded within the broader trough over the region looks to swing through Sunday night and this in turn will bring a greater chance for some showers and thunderstorms compared to earlier in the day.
MONDAY
An area of low pressure will slide through the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Monday, leading to increasing clouds and perhaps some showers and thunderstorms. This will keep high temperatures a few degrees short of 90, though humidity levels will likely still make the day feel uncomfortable.
TUESDAY
The low pressure system that slides through the Northeast on Monday will exit away to the north and east for Tuesday likely making for a drier and sunnier day. A pesky upper level trough however will still remain across the region, so the combination of this with humidity values still at somewhat moderate levels could be just enough to spark a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs Tuesday should be similar to Monday in the upper 80s.