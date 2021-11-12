We squeezed in a mild and dry Veterans Day on Thursday, even if clouds did increase as the day progressed. Those clouds were out ahead of a cold front, which will provide a round of steadier rain through this morning.
After a good soaking falls for most, let's say around a half inch to an inch of rain, we'll clear out later Friday and sneak in one more mild sixty-something degree afternoon.
After that, we get our next shot of cold and breezy weather, which arrives over the weekend and lasts through early next week. During the peak of the chill Sunday through Tuesday, highs will not make it out the 40s, lows will be close to 30 degrees, and wind chills will be lower both day and night.
A few scattered rain showers are possible Saturday and Monday, with perhaps the first snow showers of the season in the higher elevations of the Poconos.
The chill will ease the second half of next week.
FRIDAY
Friday will begin with some wet and windy weather, with periods of rain and a few heavy downpours around your morning commute. Watch out for some briefly heavy morning downpours, along with some gusty winds in any heavier bursts of rain. Up to an inch of rain is possible across the area through midday Friday.
Rain will end from west to east around or before midday, and skies should rapidly clear later in the afternoon as drier air works in behind our cold front.
Highs will be in the low 60s, but be sure to soak up the mild air before the weekend cold arrives.
SATURDAY
The weekend starts with a partly to mostly cloudy day on Saturday, along with brisk winds and noticeably cooler temperatures. Highs will settle back to the low to mid 50s after a week-long stretch of 60-something-degree highs, and a brisk westerly breeze will make it feel chillier.
A few scattered rain showers are possible, with a few wet snowflakes mixed in over the Poconos.
SUNDAY
This gets the nod as the better weekend day, as it looks entirely dry with sunshine mixing with increasing clouds as the day progresses. Despite some sun, it's a brisk and chilly day with ineffective sunshine only getting us into the upper 40s by afternoon, a good 10 degrees colder than average.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The colder weather will linger Monday and Tuesday, with lows around 30 degrees each night and highs stuck in the mid to upper 40s, our coldest days of the fall yet with breezes adding a chill.
Monday will bring another chance for a few scattered rain showers, or wet snow showers in the Poconos, while Tuesday is likely partly to mostly sunny and dry but brisk and chilly.
Temperatures should moderate the second half of the week, with 50s starting on Wednesday.