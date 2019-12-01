TONIGHT: Rain, and ice north, mixing with or changing to snow late north and west; brisk and chilly. Low: 33
MONDAY: Periods of snow, mixed with rain early to the south; brisk and cold. Snow accumulation 2-4” south and 4-8” north with locally higher amounts possible. High: 36
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold with some lingering snow in the evening. Low: 29
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LUZERNE, CARBON, MONROE, PIKE, WARREN, AND SUSSEX COUNTY THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, BUCKS, MONTGOMERY, HUNTERDON, AND MERCER COUNTY FROM EARLY MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR BERKS COUNTY THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR CHESTER, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, AND BURLINGTON COUNTIES FROM EARLY MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SCHUYLKILL COUNTY THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
It’s been a raw and cold Sunday with the first bout of widespread wintry weather seen across the region for the season. Many of us started the day dry, but by mid-morning, freezing rain and sleet overspread much of the region with even some snow seen across higher elevations in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. As we progressed through the afternoon, temperatures did manage to climb above freezing in many spots south of the Blue Ridge allowing any frozen precipitation to become plain old rain. Areas in the Poconos however stayed well below freezing and continued to deal with freezing rain, sleet, and snow. That will continue to be the case up there moving into the nighttime hours. High temperatures today only reached the mid 30s, however Philly and Wilmington did reach the low 40s, while Mount Pocono and Sussex only reached the upper 20s.
An area of low pressure moving over the Great Lakes states has been responsible for sending this initial bout of precipitation our way. This low will now transfer its energy to a new low off the coast tonight. Our coastal low will strengthen and deepen as it moves up the shore towards New England Monday. Northerly winds around the departing low will drag down colder and drier Canadian air, setting the stage for precipitation to change back to snow from north to south. Areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley will likely see this changeover take place before sunrise Monday, while the Lehigh Valley south and east will likely see it occur from sunrise and there past. It may take until mid or late morning for the changeover to occur along the Interstate 95 corridor.
The latest thinking is that central, northern, and eastern sections of the Lehigh Valley can expect 4-8" of snow as well as central and northern New Jersey, the Poconos, and Luzerne County. Some far northern portions of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey may see as much as 8-12". Southern and western reaches of the Lehigh Valley back through Berks and Schuylkill County, over through much of Bucks and Montgomery Counties and Hunterdon and Mercer Counties in New Jersey can expect 2-4". Finally, Dutch Country into the Delaware Valley and southwestern New Jersey can expect a coating to 2". This is a very dynamic storm system that will likely result in big differences in snow totals over a short distance. Some areas may see heavy bands of snow that lead to rapid accumulation, while other locations have much lighter snow and hence warmer temperatures, perhaps above 32 degrees, making it tough for snow to accumulate. Certainly if you're in a higher elevation spot, the better your odds will be for higher totals.
Quieter, brighter weather will return Tuesday, but don't expect things to feel much better. Tuesday will be brisk and cold with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees. A brief rain or snow shower will be possible Wednesday, and a few flurries may be seen here and there in the mountains, plus a weak cold front is expected to move through Friday possibly sparking a rain or snow shower. By-in-large though, the remainder of the week looks dry.
Have a great and safe evening and upcoming new week!