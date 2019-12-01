Weather Alert

PAZ061-062-021500- /O.CON.KPHI.WS.W.0007.191202T0900Z-191203T0600Z/ Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 932 PM EST Sun Dec 1 2019 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Northampton and Lehigh counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lingering rain overnight will mix with snow or sleet and change over to all snow before daybreak Monday morning. Snow will last for several hours on Monday before dissipating into the evening hours. Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected with localized higher amounts possible under heavier bands that develop. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$