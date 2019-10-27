TODAY: Breezy and mild with rain, some of it heavy through early afternoon, then clearing late. High: 70
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and mild. Low: 50
MONDAY: Mild for late October with sun and a few clouds. High: 68 Low: 51
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Mother Nature may have put some sort of spell on our weather pattern with a little weather déjà vu ahead.
Just like last weekend, Saturday turned out mainly dry while Sunday will turn out mainly wet. And just like Monday of last week, the sun will return just in time for our day at the office or in the classroom. The only difference is this time around is Sunday will still be rather warm despite its rainy appeal. High temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees, much more tolerable than last Sunday's 50s. It's all about the little wins, right?
Here's another little win for us...
Not all of Sunday will be a wash. Some heavier downpours are likely Sunday morning, midday and early afternoon before a clearing trend takes shape thereafter. There’s a chance some sunshine could sneak in from west to east later in the day and before sunset. Until then, as the saying goes, when it rains...it pours. Sunday's soaking rain will be the fourth widespread drench-fest in less than two weeks with as much as 1” of rain for most, to perhaps locally up to 2” of rain for some. Amounts should decrease a bit south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor.
Our storm pulls away Sunday night, actually redeveloping as a new storm east of New England as it exits. Skies will turn starry Sunday night and lead to a mostly sunny, drier, and milder Monday as highs inch up into the upper 60s to start the new week. There may be some patches of morning fog, but enough of a breeze should keep any dense fog from spoiling the unseasonably warm Monday afternoon.
The forecast for later this week is still dishing out more tricks than treat. Another storm will wrap up through the Great Lakes around Thursday and Friday, with periods of rain likely haunting some of those outdoor Halloween activities. The steadiest rain looks to favor later Thursday night and into early Friday morning, with a drying trend Friday afternoon and evening. Brisk and chilly air will follow behind that late-week storm for the first weekend of November. Temperatures may begin in the 30s and only end in the 50s.
Wishes for a wonderful Sunday ahead, despite the weather drama!