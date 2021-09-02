As promised, the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the region with rain Wednesday, causing flooding issues in much of the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and southeastern Pennsylvania.
While some roads are still closed Thursday, and it will take time for downed trees and wires to be cleaned up, much of the flash flooding has started to subside.
Now our attention turns to the rising levels in creeks, streams and rivers around the area. As all of the water is absorbed, water levels will continue to rise Thursday and Friday, some expected to hit "major" flood stage.
The Delaware River at Easton is forecast to crest later Thursday evening, in the "moderate" flood stage.
The Lehigh River at Bethlehem is also expected to crest in the moderate flood stage, during the day Thursday.
The Schuylkill River is already in the "major" flood stage in Norristown and Philadelphia, passing the record high in Norristown and predicted to surpass it in Philadelphia.
The Schuylkill is also at flood stage in Pottstown and Reading, though not quite as high as areas further south.
Heed all road closures, especially those near bodies of water, and if you live or work near a river or stream, monitor conditions and expect more flooding.
The National Weather Service monitors and forecasts river flood levels.