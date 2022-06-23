Some steadier rain and even a few heavy downpours will fall in a narrow band over eastern Pennsylvania into Thursday morning - possibly midday- with 1 to 2 inches of rain under that narrow band, likely somewhere along or just west of the Northeast Extension (I-476). Either side of that narrow heavier band of rain will be some occasional rain or rain showers, with totals likely closer to half an inch elsewhere. Rain will taper to showers early Thursday afternoon, with drier weather and eventually clearing skies returning by Thursday evening and overnight. Then we'll enjoy a nice stretch of more typical summery weather, with a string of partly to mostly sunny, warm, and somewhat but not oppressively humid days from Friday through Sunday. Our next cold front Monday will bring our next chance of a few showers and storms, then another shot of comfier air will follow for the middle of next week.
THURSDAY
Thursday starts our cloudier, cooler, and wet, quite wet for some in eastern Pennsylvania under that narrower band of steadier rain. So it's either rain or rain showers for the morning, tapering to scattered showers by early to mid afternoon, then maybe some breaks of late day sun. It's an unseasonably cool late June day with highs only around 70 degrees, when our average high should be in the mid 80s. Drier weather returns Thursday night with clearing skies.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
It will finally feel like we expect summer should feel later this week into the weekend, with seasonably warm and humid weather but not excessively hot or oppressively humid. Highs will be in the low 80s Friday and then mid to upper 80s over the weekend, with lows in the low to mid 60s each night. Each day looks no worse than partly sunny and mainly dry, with the next chance of a few showers and thunderstorms likely delayed until Sunday night or even more likely Monday. While warm and humid over the weekend, it's seasonably so, not excessively so.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front should pass through early Monday with our best chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by yet another shot of comfy air for early summer. Highs will fall back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for a few days behind our front, complete with comfier humidity levels and a good deal of sunshine the first half of next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: