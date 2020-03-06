After being spoiled with highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s since Monday, we finally had a temperature reality check on our Friday. It was a seasonably cool early March day with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s, and the chillier temperatures were accompanied by some unsettled weather as a storm organized well off the Mid-Atlantic coast. After some brief sunshine early this morning, clouds quickly thickened and rain gradually overspread the area by midday into the early afternoon. The rain was mostly light in nature, although a bit steadier along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor and towards the shore, closer to the developing offshore storm. That rain will continue the rest of our Friday and slowly taper off later Friday night, and will mix with and even change to some wet snow before ending tonight for some. That’s especially true in the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, where the ground has the best chance of whitening, with little to no accumulation elsewhere. As we dry out late tonight and clear out early Saturday, the winds will ramp up behind our departing ocean storm, and will lock in the seasonably cool temperatures through the start of the weekend. But one those winds shift around from the west and southwest later in the weekend and early next week, temperatures will be off to the races once again, soaring through the 50s Sunday and well into the 60s on Monday. Add in the bonus of later 7 p.m. sunsets thanks to springing ahead back to daylight saving time this weekend, and there’s even more incentive for making it a 3-day weekend and taking Monday off, if you have that extra vacation or personal day you’ve been waiting to burn. Above average temperatures look to continue through the entirety of next week, which is par for the course in 2020.
TONIGHT
Occasional rain will continue through the evening, and it will be a chilly and damp evening as a result with temperatures slowly falling into and through the 30s. While it remains mainly rain for most before ending overnight, some wet snow may factor in, particularly in the higher elevations along the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors. Any accumulations will be limited to those areas, nothing more than a coating to 1-2” at most, and even then mostly on unpaved surfaces. While a mix or change to wet snow is possible in areas farther south, like along and south of the Interstate 78 corridor, little to no accumulation is expected even if a few conversational snowflakes end up flying. Northerly winds will increase overnight as our storm strengthens off the coast, bringing lows eventually down into the low 30s and adding a chill to an already chillier night than what we’ve been used to lately.
SATURDAY
Our intensifying ocean storm exits stage right and farther out to sea on Saturday, allowing our next high pressure to build in. The pressure gradient between the two will create a blustery start to the weekend, with north to northwest winds up to 15 to 25 miles-per-hour and gusting to 35 mph, before winds diminish Saturday night as our high pressure approaches. Those brisk northwest winds will keep the chilly air flowing in from Canada, with seasonably cool highs in the mid to upper 40s, with that breeze keeping wind chills in the 30s much of the day.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Ready for another taste of spring? Ready or not, here it comes. Expect a mostly sunny day to wrap up the weekend and sunshine giving way to late day clouds on Monday. With winds shifting more from the west and southwest on the back side of our high pressure, highs will surge into the upper 50s on Sunday and perhaps as high as the mid 60s Monday. There’s even an outside chance of some of us flirting with 70 degrees on Monday. It’s also “spring ahead” weekend as we return to daylight saving time, which means we’ll have the later 7pm sunsets to enjoy the nice weather. So much the better, right?
TUESDAY
The 60-degree temperatures return for an encore on Tuesday, but a mostly cloudy and breezy day is expected ahead of a weak cold front. A few rain showers may accompany that front, but likely not amount to much. While there’s no truly cold air behind our front, temperatures will ease back into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. So we’ll trade warm for mild as the adjective to describe our midweek temperatures, but drier weather returns for Wednesday.