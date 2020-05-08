TONIGHT: Evening rain mixing with some wet snow before ending; increasingly windy and colder late with clouds breaking. A coating to 1" of snow north. Low: 32
SATURDAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, windy, and quite chilly with a rain or snow shower. High: 47
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with diminishing winds. Low: 33
Thursday offered a one-day reprieve from our week long cooling trend, but it promptly resumed today as the clouds returned and some periodic rain fell much of the day. As a result, highs only made it into the mid 50s for most of us, with cooler 40s in the Poconos. Come Saturday, many of us will be mired in the unseasonably cold 40s, coupled with a blustery northwest wind that will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. It's about as cold as it gets for the first half of May, and it could be accompanied by some rare May snowflakes for some of us. That includes our current bout of wet weather perhaps mixing with or changing to wet snow before ending the first half of tonight(mostly in the higher elevations), or a couple of rain and snow showers on Saturday. Snowflakes, wind chills, and the chance of freezing temperatures aren't terms most want to hear this time of year, and thankfully, we can retire them after Saturday night in time for mom on Sunday, and hopefully until the end of the year. While temperatures will stay cool through the first half of next week, it won't be nearly as cold or blustery as Saturday. Furthermore, there's finally some signs of a return to normal with some 70-something-degree temperatures likely to return by the end of next week.
TONIGHT
Periods of rain will continue this evening and then taper off from west to east by midnight, with rainfall totals around 0.50" for most but as high as 1.00" for some. As winds shift from the northwest, some colder air arrives and the rain may mix with or change to wet snow before ending, especially in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley, through the Poconos and into far northwestern New Jersey. A slushy coating to perhaps 1-2" of wet snow is possible, mostly on grassy and unpaved surfaces, as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s overnight, and wind chills drop into the 20s. Clouds will break after midnight as some clearing and drying works in along with the shot of cold air. Because the winds stay very active, temperatures won't be nearly as cold as they would be if the winds were lighter. However, some places could drop to around or below freezing, especially in the higher elevations. As a result, freeze warnings are posted for much of eastern Pennsylvania, outside of the immediate Philadelphia area, as well as northwestern New Jersey. Be sure to take preventive measures to protect sensitive vegetation.
SATURDAY
Saturday may be May 9 on the calendar, but it will feel more like March 9 with unseasonably cold air and blustery northwest winds gusting to 40 miles-per-hour that will make an already cold day feel that much chillier. Expect clouds to mix with some sunshine, and while most of the day is dry, there could be a passing rain or snow shower as an upper trough responsible for the cold air passes overhead. Highs will only make the mid to upper 40s for most of us, and a few spots may challenge record cold high temperatures for May 9th. Wind chills remain in the 20s and 30s all day, a far cry from our average high of 70 degrees for this time of year. Breezes stay active Saturday night although diminish a bit from the daytime peak gusts, and that wind will again be enough to hopefully prevent a widespread freeze for the entire area. However, freezing temperatures are again a possibility.
MOTHER'S DAY
Thankfully, most of Saturday's fun won't spill over into Mother's Day on Sunday. Yes, it will still be cool for early May as high temperatures top out near 60°. And yes, there will still be a breeze, but it won't be nearly as windy as Saturday. Plus, there will also be some sunshine as high pressure to our south briefly pokes into the area during the day. Some clouds may increase late in the day ahead of a few showers later Sunday night.
MONDAY
By Monday morning, a low to our west will have pushed into the Pennsylvania and New Jersey area, which will result in cloudier skies and a bit of rain for the start of the workweek. Temperatures will also take a slight hit on Monday, but they're still expected to top out in the middle and upper 50s.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY
Monday's low will move out of the region Monday evening, at which point high pressure will start building in for Tuesday and then stick around for Wednesday. This high will give us a decent amount of sunshine both days, but despite the sunshine, temperatures will have a difficult time responding as it's another day with high temperatures in the 50s on Tuesday, albeit upper 50s, before temperatures inch higher into the low 60s on Wednesday.