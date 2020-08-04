Monday was the calm before the storm, with the storm being Isaias, a tropical system heading north up the East Coast in our direction over the next 24 hours that will bring rain, wind, and the possibility of flash flooding. After a seasonably warm and mainly dry Monday, the combination of Isaias to our south and a cold front to our west will work in tandem to start pushing showers, thunderstorms, and heavy tropical downpours closer to and into the region overnight and especially Tuesday. As Isaias nears and somewhat quickly passes through the region on Tuesday, we'll see dew points shoot into the 70s as some very tropical air arrives, fueling thunderstorms and tropical downpours that will cross the area from south to north.
The heaviest rain will occur from late morning through the early evening with 2 to 4 inches falling in most locations, but as much as 6 inches possible. Since the heaviest rain will be occurring over a matter of a few hours, there is an increased risk for more flash flooding, especially in areas hardest hit by heavy rain over this past weekend. By Wednesday morning, Isaias and the cold front will be long gone as high pressure from the Great Lakes starts building into Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This high will keep us mainly dry on Wednesday as highs bounce back to the seasonable mid 80s, after being stuck in the 70s on our soggy Tuesday. However, a wave of low pressure will ride north along a coastal frontal boundary on Thursday and will lift a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm northward, especially into Southern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. At this point, that activity appears as it will linger through at least Friday as temperatures remain in the low and middle 80s, around average for this time of year.
TUESDAY
Here comes Isaias and the worst rain and wind. The influx of tropical moisture from Isaias interacting with the stalled front to our west will bring tropical downpours to the region throughout the day. The heaviest rain for most of us likely falls anywhere from mid-morning through mid to late afternoon, and largely tapers off and moves out by the early evening for most. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts to as much as 6 inches seems likely right now for most of the area. The lowest amounts of rain should occur to the west near Interstate 81, while the highest amounts should occur closer to the Delaware River.
Flooding and flash flooding will certainly be a concern Tuesday, including some stream and river flooding, with a heightened flooding potential in areas that saw as much as 2 to 5 inches of rain over the weekend. The National Weather Service has placed the entire region under a Flash Flood Watch from late Monday night through late Tuesday night. Tropical Storm warnings are also in effect from the Interstate 95 corridor on south and east, with the strongest winds expected the closer to the shore you travel. Generally, 50 to 70 mph wind gusts are possible towards the shore, with 30 to 50 mph gusts elsewhere, with winds diminishing the farther north and west you travel from the Lehigh Valley. With plenty of clouds and wet weather expected Tuesday, look for highs to get no warmer than the upper 70s. It will still be very sticky however with all the tropical moisture around.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
As Isaias quickly departs into Canada, our weather should improve dramatically on Wednesday with partly sunny skies, seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, but with some lingering humidity. A weak front will stall along the East Coast for the rest of the week, and will spread the chance of a shower or thunderstorm north into our area later Thursday or more likely on Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s to wrap up the week, with no more 90-degree heat in sight for a while.