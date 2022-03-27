SUNDAY: More clouds than sun, windy, and cooler; a rain or snow shower possible in the afternoon. High: 43
SUNDAY NIGHT: A stray early rain or snow shower; otherwise, partly cloudy, cold, and breezy. Low: 22
MONDAY: Brisk and very cold despite some sunshine. Stray flurry or snow shower possible. High: 34, Low:19
While there are no big storms in the forecast, the occasional rain or even snow shower will remain possible again Sunday afternoon through early Sunday night, and maybe even on Monday. Sunshine will also remain limited for the remainder of the weekend, as mostly cloudy skies and brisk winds will bring in a colder blast of air, especially for Monday. The coldest temperatures arrive later Sunday through early Tuesday, with lows as cold as the upper teens Monday night. Highs on Monday will likely not grow above the mid 30s, some backyards may be stuck in the 20s. Looking ahead through the week, milder air briefly returns later next week, but so too does the chance for some wet weather.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day, but this time much colder and also quite windy, with northwest winds gusting around 30mph keeping wind chills near or below freezing much of the day. The day looks mostly dry, but a couple rain or even snow showers mainly during the afternoon and early evening can’t entirely be ruled out. The Poconos and northwestern New Jersey will have the best shot to see any flakes, but don’t be surprised if you see them even as far south as the Lehigh Valley. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s, a good 10 degrees colder than average. Lows Sunday night should drop well below freezing into the low 20s.
MONDAY
This will be the coldest day of the forecast, with record challenging low high temperatures. Highs are only expected to grow into the middle and lower 30s - the record lowest high temperature is 37° set back in 1997. Winds will still be brisk and blustery, keeping wind chills in the single digits in the morning and teen by the afternoon. There could also be a stray snow shower or some flurries but it'll be limited. By Monday night, lows may actually drop into the upper teens as skies turn out mainly clear. Winds should settle a bit but wind chills will likely fall close to the single digits again, brrr!
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tuesday still looks rather chilly, but it'll be an improvement from Monday. Expect Tuesday to also remain dry with cool sunshine, temperatures topping out in th middle 40s and not quite as much of a biting breeze. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of a warm front. Depending on the timing of the moisture arriving, there could be a light wintry mix of some snow and ice approaching western areas early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, a few rain showers will be possible with temperatures rising back to the 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
With the aforementioned warm front eventually lifting to our north late Wednesday, that will bring a brief return to much milder temperatures Thursday. Highs Thursday are expected to climb back into the lower 60s, but the warmth will come with a price. Late week looks to be our next good chance for some wet weather, an all-rain event this go around. Temperatures Friday will remain in the upper 50s and winds will pick up closing out the week on a windy note.
